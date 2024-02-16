EMA implements waste management initiatives

EMA Provincial Environmental Education and Publicity Officer Harare Metropolitan Province Batsirai Sibanda addresses Southlea Park Secondary Schools during a tour on teaching pupils environmental issues concerning in Harare yesterday:- Picture by Nicholas Bakili

Mutsawashe Mashandure Herald Correspondent

Schools have been urged to adopt strategies enshrined in the Integrated Waste Management Plan, which aims at reducing the total amount of waste ultimately disposed of at a landfill.

This was said by the Provincial Environmental Education and Publicity Officer of Harare Metropolitan Province, Batsirai Sibanda, for the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) yesterday at the Southlea Park Secondary High School on the Catch Them Young talk show program.

Ms Batsirai Sibanda said young people are important in the management and preservation of the environment and therefore should not be left out.

” We want to install in them best practices in environmental management that they can take and share back home with their parents, she said.

Ms Batsirai urged the learners to avoid landfills for waste management.

“To avoid water contamination, you should avoid landfill waste management because landfilling can contaminate water and may cause cholera, she said.

Ms Sibanda told the learners they should keep the environment clean by using 3RS: reduce, reuse, and recycle.

“In order to keep our environment clean, we should not throw away bottles after drinking Pepsi but rather keep using it by putting some water in it, and also plastic can be recycled to produce bags and pipes, ” she said.

She urged young children to practice litter separation by using the coloured bin.

“You should be able to separate waste by using bins, such as the red bin for glass, the green bin for plastics, the blue bin for cans, and the black bin for general waste,” she said.