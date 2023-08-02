EMA gets funding for Harare waste management

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) will utilise devolution funds from Treasury to implement an array of measures meant to address the waste management challenges bedevilling Harare Metropolitan Province.

This comes on the back of President Mnangagwa’s declaration of the uncleanliness in the capital a state of disaster in terms of section 27(1) of the Civil Protection Act [Chapter 10:06].

Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Management Minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu said the funds from Treasury would mainly be used by EMA to coordinate the clearance of dumpsites across the province.

“Harare City Council and the three other local authorities in Harare Metropolitan have been ordered to ring-fence the funds they collect for waste management, the use of which will be supervised by EMA.

“Much as there could be a funding challenge, these funds have been diverted and they are no longer being deployed towards the use for which they were collected. We don’t want to clear the dumps and they mushroom again,” he said.

In light of the declaration by the President, Harare City Council, Chitungwiza Municipality, Ruwa Town Council and Epworth Local Board have been ordered to submit comprehensive plans to EMA on regular waste collection.

The local authorities will also be expected to install bins in streets and public places while undertaking awareness campaigns to ensure easy access to information on what can be recycled.

“The ministry through the Environmental Management Agency will not hesitate to use the provisions of the law to all offenders both at individual and institutional levels.

The immediate goal is to make Harare Metropolitan Province clean through clearing waste dumps and ensuring sustainable waste management going forward.

Institutions, shop owners, companies, vendors, public transporters, passengers and the general members of the public who violate the statutory requirements on waste management will be penalised accordingly,” said Minister Ndhlovu.

He said the ministry and other law enforcement agencies would upscale law enforcement and patrols on waste management with particular focus on monitoring of local authorities to regularly collect waste to avoid the reemergence of dumpsites.

The success of all the efforts to be implemented is expected to anchor on strengthened enforcement and compliance, education and awareness as well as regular and timely collection of waste with all support structures in place.

“Over and above, the local authorities in Harare Metropolitan Province are therein ordered to immediately avail to the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry time-framed action plans showing clear action items and commitment towards creating a sustainably clean Harare for the safety of the residents and integrity of the environment,” he added.

“The whole of government and society approach is therefore key in the entire waste management matrix. It is envisaged that collectively we will have positive results that will uphold the constitutional right of every person in the country of a clean environment which is not harmful to health in terms of section 73 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.”

Harare city council has received ultimatums from EMA on several occasions to clear the dumpsites.

EMA, through its own resources, cleared waste dumps in six suburbs of Harare and deployed two refuse compactors dedicated to the Central Business District.

A total of 560 tonnes of waste have been removed from the CBD and residential areas.

Besides the monthly clean up, other efforts such as prosecution have been instituted.

EMA last year flagged 7 000 illegal dumping sites and filed a High Court application to compel council to collect the garbage.

A total 106 tickets with an assessed fine of US$30 000 and 10 environmental protection orders were also issued to the four local authorities.

