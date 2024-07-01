EMA fines for building on wetlands

Mutsawashe Mashandure

Herald Correspondent

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has spoken strongly against carrying out any developments on the city’s wetlands.

Those found contravening the order will be liable to a $500 fine.

EMA recently rejected 20 applications for development projects on wetlands.

In a statement issued yesterday, EMA’s Harare provincial manager, Mr Leon Mutungamiri urged Harare residents to purchase stands from developers who have Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approvals.

“Residents of Harare are advised to take note of any developments in wetlands. Any developments in these sensitive ecosystems should be reported forthwith,” he said.

“We should unite in this drive and take note of the gazetted wetlands in our vicinity to protect them. Together we can protect and restore Harare wetlands.

“I urge everyone in Harare Metropolitan Province to play an active role in preserving our wetlands. Make your environment your pride and responsibility,” he said.