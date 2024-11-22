EMA encourages closure of mined-out areas

The agency said open cast pits pose serious threats to life and contribute to siltation in major rivers.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) in Mashonaland Central has launched a massive awareness campaign on open pits after a child drowned while swimming in an open-cast mine pit in Shamva.

Ther has also been other fatal incidents that have occurred at disused mines and open pits across the province.

The agency said open cast pits pose serious threats to life and contribute to siltation in major rivers.

Most of the pits are a result of gold, chrome, and lithium mining.

EMA is conducting inspections at all mines in Shamva, Bindura, Mazowe, and Guruve while raising awareness about the need to rehabilitate these areas by planting trees and vegetation.

EMA’s Mashonaland Central provincial environmental education and publicity officer, Mr Maxwell Mupotsa urged all registered miners to prioritise progressive rehabilitation, especially during the rainy season.

He said the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate requires all miners to submit quarterly progress reports, which include information on the rehabilitated hectarage of mined-out areas.

“This reduces land degradation. We urge small, medium, and large-scale miners to close all mined-out pits to minimise siltation of our water bodies,” he said.

“Miners should take advantage of the rainy season to revegetate these mined-out areas. If left open, these pits can hinder groundwater infiltration and runoff to our major rivers and other water bodies, thereby delaying their recovery to full capacity.”

Mr Mupotsa also said the agency is on high alert for alluvial mining following a ban imposed by Cabinet.

He also encouraged local authorities in the province to clear all stormwater drains to prevent flash flooding.