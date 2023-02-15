EMA blocks Murowa from resuming Sese exploration without community buy-in

George Maponga in Masvingo

Plans by diamond miner RZM Murowa to resume exploration for diamonds in the contentious Sese area of Chivi have hit a snag after the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) ordered the gem extractor to get an additional Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for the envisaged new scope of works.

EMA also ordered Murowa to engage local stakeholders, and most importantly, get buy-in from locals before the exploration works can resume. The company said the resumption of exploration would entail digging a big pit to enable bulk sampling, an exercise that would take a month and result in noise and dust pollution in the area.

Murowa left its diamond claims in Sese in a huff in October 2021 after haggling with the local community who wanted the diamond miner out after accusing the company of a litany of charges including failing to engage them on the project.

The Sese community had also dragged Murowa to court and successfully got an order for the company to decamp from Danhamombe High School in the area to pave way for a project to expand the school fronted by locals led by businessman and Mashwede founder Mr Alex Mashamhanda.

Murowa has since appealed against the decision at the Supreme Court and the matter is still to be determined.

The miner’s operations in Sese had become untenable as villagers persistently protested the company’s presence staging a series of demonstrations while picketing drilling sites in the area.

The village was taking a cue from President Mnangagwa who had said the Government wanted mining companies to respect the concerns of locals and get their buy-in before embarking on mining projects.

Murowa, via its General Manager Mr Jonathan Mapisaunga, wrote to Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira, on 31 January this year, announcing plans to resume bulk sampling at the diamondiferous kimberlites in Sese.

EMA Masvingo provincial manager Mr Jonathan Muusha advised Murowa of the need for an additional EMP to cater for the new scope of work. He noted that the initial Murowa EMP does not include mitigatory measures for the effects of the new scope of works.

“In light of that the Agency requests an additional EMP for the new scope of work. Can we also emphasise that in the development of the additional EMP, there should be effective stakeholder consultations to ensure that all stakeholders’ concerns are addressed. This will enhance acceptance of the project by all stakeholders including the locals” he said.

Murowa, which owns a diamond mine in neighbouring Zvishavane, owns nearly 200 gem claims around Sese.