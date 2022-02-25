Ellard and Sharon Cherayi in inaugural joint Live DVD recording

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

The new age power couple of gospel music Minister Ellard Cherayi and wife Sharon Manyonganise Cherayi are set to record their first ever joint Live DVD recording tomorrow at No 99 Park Lane in Harare CBD from 5pm to 9pm.

The prime praise and worship experience dubbed ‘God the Lifter of Men’ will see the two gifted musicians alternating on stage during the 4 hour music extravaganza expected to be attended by gospel music lovers from across Zimbabwe.

Speaking to The Herald Arts, show coordinator Antonette Nobuhle Mabhena said all is in place for what promises to be a top drawer gospel music show.

“We are super excited about tomorrow night and we want to thank our partners and sponsors for making this possible.

God the Lifter of Men Live DVD recording is certainly going to be an experience and we invite all gospel music lovers to come in their numbers,” Mabhena said.

Tickets to the show are going for USD15 and beyond enjoying powerful praise and worship, guests will be treated to various freebies courtesy of the partners and sponsors to the event.

Ellard Cherayi and wife Sharon Manyonganise Cherayi who are full time pastors at AFM church have continued on a steady growth since they went solo and they have since turned professional in their music ministry and conduct.

“We thank God for his faithfulness and continued elevation in our music and ministry.

Its early days but we are believing God for greater growth. He has continued to carry us through from our days at Zimpraise, to the group New Dawn and now as solo artistes. Our professional approach to the music business is paying off and we thank God for the grace,” said Ellard Cherayi.

The live DVD recording will see the two recording plus or minus 13 songs on stage and jointly performing some of the songs.

“We have pleasant surprises for our fans and and we promise them nothing short of fireworks come tomorrow night.

We are performing new individual compositions before joint performances on some of them. It’s a show not to miss,” said Sharon Manyonganise Cherayi.

The Live DVD recording concert will be their last in Zimbabwe before they travel to the UK where they are expected to share the stage with South African gospel music giant Dr Tumi in early March.

“God the Lifter of Men Live DVD recording will be our last performance in Zimbabwe before we leave for the UK where we are sharing the stage with Dr Tumi.

Upon our return we will have a trip to South Africa for performances in Pretoria. We are going all out this 2022 and we are geared for the best,” said the Cherayis.

The are no Covid-19 fears at the event thanks to some preventetive measures by domestic and industrial cleaning chemicals and services provider Kusi Chemicals.

“We are grateful to our partners and sponsors for the support. Kusi Chemicals is fumigating the venue prior to the concert and making sure that we have an adequate supply of sanitisers and other Covid-19 related needs.

Other partners that have come in with support include 4 May who is dressing us, Kamili Investments, Purple Iris, Paras Projects, Kitchen-Link, Style Cabin and Saphire Rock to name a few,” Cherayi said.

The Live DVD recording is an exclusive Ellard and Sharon Manyonganise in concert event and expectation is high from fans and gospel music lovers.