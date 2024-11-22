Elizabeth Mucheche denied bail

Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi has denied bail to a woman who is facing allegations of threatening to kill a businessman, who is a complainant in her perjury case.

The ruling was delivered by another magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova who only read the operative part of it since the magistrate handling the case, Mr Mangosi was not available.

During the bail application the arresting officer said Elizabeth Parerenyatwa Mucheche was not a proper candidate for bail since she had resisted arrest on the day she was aprehended.

Detective Inspector Evidence Hanya said that on the day they arrested Mucheche he invited her to Highlands Police Station but she lied that she was out of the country.

He said he only came to know of Mucheche’s whereabouts after a tip-off that she was at CID Commercial Crimes Division in Harare.

“When we approached her and told her to accompany us to Highlands police she resisted, and I had to instruct a female officer to arrest her but Mucheche overpowered her,” he said.

He said that they managed to escort her to the police station with the help of members of the public as she was resisting arrest.

“She is likely to interfere with witnesses if granted bail as she threatened the complainant with violence after he had reported her for perjury,” he said.

Mucheche, he said was also likely to interfere with witnesses at the Master of High Court where they are still gathering evidence after she handed over a fake power of attorney, which was purported to have been signed by Ms Anne Rhodes.

“The spellings on the names on that power of attorney are wrong,” he said.

He also added that the death certificate shows that Ms Rhodes died way before the power of attorney was signed.

However, the defence said his client was a proper candidate for bail as she is a person of fixed aboard.

The defence also said there is no evidence to prove that his client was evasive. Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi deferred the matter to Thursday for bail ruling.

Allegations are that in October 2022 at 5 Woodbridge Close, Glen Lorne, Harare, Mucheche, who is not related to the late Brian James Rhodes or legally appointed as an executor of his estate, generated a fake power of attorney document.

On the second count Mucheche threatened to kill Brian Murphy, who is the complainant, in July this year at 5 Woodbridge Close after he had reported a case of perjury against her at ZRP Highlands.