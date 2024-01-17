Elephants destroy maize crop in Beitbridge

Part of the maize crop that was destroyed by elephants at Khwalu irrigation scheme in Beitbridge.

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Farmers at Khwalu irrigation scheme in ward 11 of Beitbridge are counting losses after a herd of elephants destroyed their maize crop yesterday evening.

According to the Agritex’s Beitbridge district head, Mr Masauso Mawocha the jumbos got into the irrigation project which is under revival and destroyed 3 hectares of maize.

He said the team of Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority has been dispatched to the ground.

“They had planted 3 ha, now they have remained with 0.4ha due to the destruction. Rangers organised by the rural district council are on the ground and we await the updates. In terms of losses, they lost an estimated 15.6 tonnes based on the expected yield of 6 tonnes per hectare,” he said.