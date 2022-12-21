Electronic TIPs ease Xmas congestion

Thupeyo MuleyabBeitbridge Bureau

The recent introduction of the electronic temporary import vehicle permits (eTIP) by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and the separation of traffic into commercial, buses and light vehicles and passengers, has helped ease the traffic congestion at Beitbridge Border Post.

In addition, the use of the pre-clearance system for cargo has also seen the clearing time for haulage trucks reduced from over 24 hours to three hours.

Under the current customs standard operation procedure (SOP), motorists entering Zimbabwe driving foreign registered vehicles are required to initiate the clearance process online before getting to the preferred port of entry.

Upon arrival, they then acquit the details using an online generated reference number and check for compliance.

In such a scenario, the border clearance process does not go beyond two hours depending on the availability of all the requisite documentation.

The light cross border transporters commonly known as Omalayitsha are getting eTIPs valid for 90 days instead of the usual 30 days so that they may move through the border multiple times with minimal challenges.

Ordinary motorists are still getting the normal 30 days.

Zimra’s commissioner for customs and excise, Mr Batsirai Chadzingwa yesterday said they had embraced digitisation in their services to enhance efficiencies.

“It is pleasing to note that many travellers are now embracing the use of our digital platforms and these have helped improve the flow of traffic at this border and many other land borders,” he said.

“On the commercial side, the pre-clearance system is also working wonders and we are able to clear all trucks arriving at the ports of entry in under three hours.

“So to speed the flow of traffic at the border, we have opened more service points to cater for all types of traffic and deployed more manpower.”

Mr Chadzingwa said they had created dedicated counters for those arriving at the border with already processed eTIPs and those who are starting the processes at the border.

He said the separation of traffic was also paying dividends considering that the movement had peaked but they still remained under control.

Mr Chadzingwa encouraged people arriving on foreign registered vehicles to seriously consider using the eTIP system to make the border crossing system flawless.

“We also want to thank our government for upgrading this border which has helped to improve our capacity to facilitate regional and international trade through the separation of traffic.

“That separation has contributed a lot to improved service delivery on our part considering the huge volumes of traffic we are handling now,” said Mr Chadzingwa.

He said the new order of business had improved their capacity to collect revenue from import and export levies since a number of intrusive leakages had been minimised.

Working with other stakeholders, Zimra is working on a clearly defined traffic flow plan that is easier to troubleshoot.

“We are happy to note that this new eTIP platform has eliminated the use of conmen who used to dupe many motorists pretending to be helping them to process the TIPs,” said Ms Charity Muza.

“This time I was able to process my documents in a clearly defined procedure and I am impressed”.

A visitor, Mrs Juliet Maluleke, said she was impressed with the state of affairs at the new border post considering that she had heard a lot of misleading stories about the situation in Zimbabwe.

Mr Gracious Moyo said: “This is a good investment that our Government has made, the services, buildings, ablution facilities, roads and general outlook here is impressive.

“The fact that travellers are getting customised services is working wonders.”

Ms Elizabeth Chibvuri said although the eTIP system was a smart move by the government there was a need to increase awareness on the availability of such a platform so the motorists are empowered with the knowledge in time.