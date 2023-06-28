‘Elections shouldn’t divide people’

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, (second from right) welcomes Zambian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Derick Livune (second from left) during a courtesy call at his offices in Harare yesterday. - Pictures: Memory Mangombe.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Zimbabweans must not be divided by elections which come and go, but rather foster development by heeding President Mnangagwa’s consistent call for peace ahead of its general elections slated for August 23, the Republic of Zambia envoy to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Derick Livune has said.

Ambassador Livune made the call, which echo President Mnangagwa, when he spoke to journalists after paying a courtesy call on Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga in Harare yesterday in a meeting that also zoomed on the need to entrench economic cooperation between the two sister republics.

Zimbabwe is due to hold harmonised elections in August and President Mnangagwa has been calling upon all contestants, the electorate and stakeholders to play their part and ensure that the elections are peaceful, free and fair.

His call to peace come on the back of previous elections having witnessed pockets of violence primarily emanating from opposition internal political party processes, like their primary elections, as well as post voting disturbances as the opposition players usually decline to accept defeat by the ruling Zanu PF.

The President has thus taken it upon himself to champion peace before, during and after the elections with a consistent message that what unites us as a people and the need to champion economic development for the benefit of the populace is far more important than brawling over who should govern.

His message has been noted by the friendly neighbour.

“Zimbabwe is hosting elections, 23rd August, we have wished Zimbabwe well,” said Ambassador Livune.

“We have wished Zimbabwe peace. Like President Mnangagwa always preaches, ‘peace, peace, peace’ because peace is a panacea to development.

“Without peace there is no development, so that peace is very important. (Zambian) President Hakainde Hichilema has always emphasized that a problem anywhere is a problem everywhere so Zambia can’t be happy if Zimbabwe is unstable just like Zimbabwe cannot be happy if Zambia is unstable.

“So, we pray for Zimbabwe we are hoping that all the Zimbabweans will realise that we have one country, Zimbabwe, we are brothers and sisters. Elections will just be one day but thereafter people must live as one.

“May God bless Zimbabwe as we go to the elections on 23rd August,” he said.

Turning to mutually beneficial economic discussions, Ambassador Livune said Zimbabwe and Zambia, by virtue of being friendly neighbouring republics, have strategic properties that they jointly own and their engagements will always be guided by the quest to maximise citizens’ benefit from these companies.

He said the two were also eager to operationalise several economic corporation Memorandum of Understandings they have.

“Our meeting was fruitful, the Honourable Vice President was welcoming us to Zimbabwe in his capacity as the Vice President. The deliberations there did include the assurances of good friendship between Zimbabwe and Zambia,” said Ambassador Livune.

“We have excellent relations, Zambia and Zimbabwe, you maybe aware that Zambia and Zimbabwe share the Kariba Dam and we all benefit from that.

“We have also projects that we intend to do together (like) the Batoka Hydro Power Station, we have Memorandum of Understandings to manage the Lower Zambezi with the Ministry of Tourism in Zambia and here as key players.

“We have intentions of constructing a railway line from Lions Den in Zimbabwe into Kafue, Zambia. So, there is a lot of things happening now between Zambia and Zimbabwe.”

Meanwhile, Vice President also had another courtesy call from Iran Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Abbasa Navazani, with discussions centring mainly on health corporation as well as an impending Iranian State visit to Zimbabwe.

Dr Constantino Chiwenga welcomes Iranian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Abbas Navazani during a courtesy call at his offices in Harare yesterday.

“Today I had very comprehensive discussion with the Honourable Vice President General (Retired) Dr Chiwenga about the health sector,” said Ambassador Navazani.

“As you know in recent months he had a very fruitful visit in Iran and he had a very successful corporation with his counterpart (Iranian Health Minister) and they signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

“As you know Iran has huge potential to corporate with Zimbabwe in medicine and medical equipment. So, we had a fruitful meeting to make practical this corporation.

“We will also have a State visit in Zimbabwe and our president supports Zimbabwe Government and our corporation in a variety of economic sectors,” he said.