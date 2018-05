Farirai Machivenyika – Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has proclaimed July 30 as the date for the harmonised election to choose the President, National Assembly members and Councillors.

The date is contained in Statutory Instrument 83 of 2018 published in an extraordinary government gazette published yesterday.

The President also fixed September 8, 2018 as the date for the Presidential election run-off in the event that it is required.