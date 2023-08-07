Elections reporting workshop underway

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

JOURNALISTS and media practitioners drawn from Mashonaland West’s state and private media organisations are currently in Kariba attending a two-day elections reporting training workshop that ends tomorrow.

The workshop has been facilitated by the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) and bankrolled by the Embassy of Switzerland in Zimbabwe.

An elections and governance consultation firm, Shalestone is also part of the workshop whose main objectives are to equip journalists with required skills and knowledge to cover elections.

ZMC deputy chairperson Mr Jasper Maphosa said there was a need for media practitioners to perform professionally.

In an effort to enhance understanding and knowledge, Mr Maphosa said ZMC had introduced an Elections Reporting and Peace Journalist Manual currently being distributed countrywide.

Shalestone senior consultant Dr Victor Shale said local media practitioners should pride themselves in the peace that exists in the nation that is not found in other nations

Zimbabwe Elections Commission (ZEC)’s Dr Anthony Chikutsa delved into the legal and framework issues governing ZEC mandate, including the electoral cycle and processes, electoral regulations and media regulations.

Zimbabwe Republic Police National spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyati, is also expected to give an assessment of the 2023 electoral environment from a national security perspective.