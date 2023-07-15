Elections, national branding and the rules of the game

Ranga Mataire

Group Political Editor

Beyond the political jibes, innuendos and electoral pledges, an election period offers an opportunity for any country to brand itself as competent, transparent and a stickler to basic democratic tenets.

In other words, holding successful elections is part of any country’s national branding strategy. National branding generally refers to a country’s strategy to convey or project a particular image of itself beyond borders to achieve certain beneficial goals.

One of the guiding compasses in national branding is testing a country’s maturing democracy and the extent to which it attempts to be a stickler of its own national laws as enshrined in the country’s Constitution. Respect for the Constitution is a prerequisite for creating a buffer against any external criticism of its internal affairs.

The steps taken by Zimbabwe thus far through the proclamation of election dates, and the sitting of the nomination courts, where the rules and regulations were clearly conveyed to aspiring candidates and voters, all testify to a country determined to conduct its affairs on a high moral, ethical and political high ground.

By and large, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the body constitutionally mandated to run elections, has independently executed its work without interference from political parties or any quarters. Any aspersions to the contrary have all proven to be nothing but political campaign conjecture. Those that felt aggrieved by one thing or another have had to seek recourse in the courts.

What has, however, stood out in the political discourse, is the hypocrisy of those that, for long, have screamed the loudest at what they have called the disregard for the rule of law. This has been telling in some reactions to recent legal events.

A group of disgruntled Zimbabweans in Bulawayo appealed to the courts to nullify the candidature of a number of CCC candidates who were said to have filed their papers late, well beyond the stipulated cut-off time. These private individuals want to know why ZEC allowed this to happen when the law is in black and white. This case is still pending.

Although the courts and ZEC have been extremely active in interpreting the rules of the electoral game, this role is often conveniently misunderstood depending on whose side judgements are passed. Some even go as far as saying that Courts can’t regulate politics. Of course, the courts only become players when their opinions are sought by political players on election-related matters. Election laws and electoral politics are intertwined. The courts are therefore the ultimate pacifier of electoral disputes. It must therefore come as no surprise when in Harare, one Lovedale Mangwana successfully challenged ZEC’s acceptance of Saviour Kasukuwere’s presidential bid nomination papers. The law according to the courts is clear on the aspect of one being ordinarily a resident in the country for a continuous period of time. Consequently, the court found Mangwana’s arguments valid and disqualified Kasukuwere from standing as a presidential candidate.

In the same vein, CCC members have resorted to the courts. They are challenging the police’s disapproval of the party’s request to hold rallies in Chiredzi and Bindura. They lost both challenges as the courts found the police’s actions to be in tandem with their mandate of maintaining law and order depending on the situation on the ground.

The Public Order Maintenance Act places obligations on those holding rallies; such us notifying police at least five days before an event, and submitting names of convenors. When these steps are ignored, police have no choice but to apply the law.

But CCC has also been able to hold a rally in Gokwe and has been granted access to the national voters’ roll, as is required by the law.

If CCC was intent on being the smarter alternative to ZANU-PF, they should have been more strategic in forward planning their political rallies just after the proclamation of the election dates, as ZANU PF has done. Instead, CCC has chosen to do things on ad hoc basis.

Submitting a clear calendar of events to the police would have been more strategic in giving ample time for police to assess any clash of events at certain venues. The laissez-faire conduct on the part of the CCC gives the impression of a party always playing victim, probably to attract the attention of benefactors.

Even those feigning ignorance of the law by alleging political persecution are doing so deliberately in a vain attempt to disfigure brand Zimbabwe. I doubt such attempts will have any traction in this election as any observer can see through the obduracy.

It defies logic that the same quarters that accuse the Government of not observing the rule of law, believe that the law should have been set aside for Kasukuwere, even if, as is now clear, he did not meet the legal requirements to be a candidate. The shouts for the rule of law cannot be made only when it suits one side.

The election period so far has been peaceful. Police must be lauded for maintaining peace and order. We hope the peaceful atmosphere becomes the order of things throughout the period. All security organs need to remain vigilant against provocateurs bent on fomenting disharmony.