  • Today Mon, 29 May 2023

Election proclamation imminent

Election proclamation imminent Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba said this in a brief interview last night.

Bulawayo Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to proclaim the election date in due course as opposed to yesterday as previously announced in the media.

Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba said this in a brief interview last night.

“The election proclamation is going to be announced in due course. That is all I can say at the moment,” said Mr Charamba.

The country is headed for harmonised elections to elect the President, MPs and councillors.

The ruling party Zanu PF has already held primaries to elect candidates for the elections while the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) which has announced that it’s not holding primaries, is yet to complete its nomination process despite starting the exercise nearly two months ago.

President Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to refrain from engaging in violence before, during and after the harmonised elections.

You Might Also Like

/
  • We’re grateful for debt, arrears plan:... National

    We’re grateful for debt, arrears plan:...

    Africa Moyo in SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt Zimbabwe is grateful to development partners and creditors for embracing the resolution process of arrears clearance and debt, and hopes that if debts are rescheduled or written off, the economy will grow exponentially. Already, Zimbabwe’s economy is growing at about 5 percent per year, driven largely by agriculture and […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments