‘Elect competent councillors’, Harare Residents Trust urges residents

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

HARARE Residents Trust (HRT) has said that the upcoming council by-elections should give the electorate an opportunity to vote for more competent councillors.

In a statement today, the HRT said the upcoming by-elections slated for March 22 in local authorities should present ratepayers with an opportunity to rise above emotional partisan political choices and elect capable individuals who have the mindset, attitude, experience and capacity to serve them.

The Trust said it considers transparency, accountability and democratic governance as the foundation for improved service delivery in Zimbabwe.

“These by-elections have the capacity to set right the anomalies that became apparent after the July 2018 harmonised elections when the voters simply voted their political party candidate irrespective of capacity or competence,” said HRT.

“Undeserving, incompetent and very corrupt political party activists became councillors. Some of these incompetent councillors became so corrupt that they became untouchable and unaccountable to the ratepayers as they pursued their personal interests, especially in land allocations and creating low-level job opportunities for their party activists.”