Eleana readies for Grateful Concert

Arts Reporter

Preparations for the “Grateful Concert” featuring some of Zimbabwe’s top gospel artistes to be held in the United Kingdom are at an advanced stage.

Top local and regional acts will share the stage at Bethel Convention Centre in Birmingham.

Some of the acts include Minister Micheal Mahendere, The Cherayis, Takesure Zamar, Benjamin Dube, Blessing Jeduthun and Ayanda Ntazi.

The organiser of the event, United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean gospel artiste Eleana Makombe, said preparations were at an advanced stage, with most artistes and guests having been granted visas.

The advanced team will be leaving on Saturday.

“It is now nine days before the big show and preparations are at an advanced stage, with rehearsals in progress

“I can confirm that almost everyone who is taking part in this year’s edition, including the technical team and the artistes, now have their visas. They are leaving on Saturday.”

Eleana said two comedians will be masters of ceremony.

“We have Nigel Tha Slick Pastor and Comic Pastor as our hosts. After a successful show last year, we have learnt some things that need to be worked on, so this year we have a bigger venue.

“We are bringing Zimbabwe’s events, stage and hosting company, Events Evolution, who will be ably assisted by their stage manager. We have a lot of partners on board and before the event, we are going to hold a press conference with all the artistes.”

“It is not only a concert, but we will also take both the media and artistes on a tour before the show. We are still finalising a live recording at the show.”

Eleana, who has been in the country for the past weeks alternating between music and business, hinted that she will return to Zimbabwe soon after the show.

“I am Zimbabwean and this is my home. The United Kingdom is where I work, I have a job there. We also have unfinished projects back home, apart from music.”

“Some friends in the music industry have been saying I should bring the Grateful Concert to Zimbabwe and I am still thrashing that out with my management.”

She added that music was also part of her business and advocated for professionalism in the industry.

“Apart from recordings in the past weeks, we also met local promoters, stakeholders, partners, artistes and attended some of the gospel events in the country. We learnt a lot and this has shaped us on how we perceive and see the local industry.”

Eleana will consider shooting a musical video back home after the Grateful Concert.

“Tickets are selling and we can confirm for some sections they are already full. We will not be selling tickets on the day and this time around we have a team working on that. The VVIP and VIP sections are sold out.”