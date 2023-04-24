Elderly couple scores big with Pfumvudza

Mr Paul Fuwa (73) and wife Egister (70) of Chioni village in Madziwa, Shamva expect a bumper harvest of 14 tonnes per hectare on their seven Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots

Fungai Lupande

Mash Central Bureau

Young people, some of them less than 30 years, are now seeing farming as a serious and worthwhile venture.

But they are not the only ones in this endeavour.

Older people are equally demanding space and attention in farming.

An elderly couple from Madziwa in Shamva, Mr Paul Fuwa (73) and his wife Mrs Egister Fuwa (70), have refused to be left behind in the agricultural revolution sweeping across the country since the coming of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

The couple has mastered the Pfumvudza/Intwasa concept and are expecting a bumper harvest from their seven plots, combining their entitlements.

The couple, from Ward 26, Chioni Village under Chief Mutumba, is expecting 14 tonnes per hectare, which will be a major boost to their income and food security.

A competition was introduced for Pfumvudza farmers this season by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, and Mr Fuwa and his wife are excited about it, and are optimistic of scooping the first prize.

Due to old age, the couple started land preparation in April last year, after harvesting their crops for the 2021-2022 season.

Mr Fuwa said together with his wife, they started by clearing the fields, and removing weeds before holing in June.

Because of lack of adequate manure, Mr Fuwa said the holes were 8 centimetres deep, to preserve water and fertiliser.

Speaking at a Valley Seeds field day at their homestead, Mr Fuwa said: “We did not manage to make compost for our Pfumvudza plots, so we decided to deepen our planting holes. I am expecting 14 tonnes per hectare.

“We started Pfumvudza/Intwasa in 2020 following the launch of the programme by President Mnangagwa, who was represented by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Dr John Basera.

“However, in the previous years, we were doing conservation farming which was better than using ploughs. Since the launch of the programme, we have held on to it as we are also realising health benefits.”

Mr Fuwa said at their age, being inactive might have health consequences, and also result in jealousy when neighbours do well.

He said they decided to join the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme to uplift their lives and contribute to national food security.

Mrs Fuwa said they were managing the Pfumvudza/Intwasa concept by starting land preparations earlier so that with the onset of the rainy season, all the seeds would be in the ground.

“Pfumvudza/Intwasa concept is better compared to using draught power. Disc ploughs would get stuck in mud. Mulching has also been lessening the burden of weeding,” she said.

“We receive school children and community members, asking how we manage our plots. We take our time to explain to the younger generation the expertise that we now have.

“We encourage Pfumvudza farmers to start land preparations earlier. You don’t need to complete the holes in a day, but it’s a process, bit by bit.”

Director of the Department of Agricultural, Technical and Extension Services, Mr Stancilae Tapererwa, said climate change was real and Pfumvudza/Intwasa was an important method which helped in conserving moisture.

He said farmers must prepare their planting holes in the dry season and gather mulch.

“Rain accumulates in the hole and chances are a farmer will achieve a 100 percent germination. During dry spells, you have the mulch which suppresses moisture increasing yield,” he said.

Mr Tapererwa said January disease had wiped out draught power and Pfumvudza allowed farmers to plant in the absence of draught power.

“In the 2020/2021 season, we achieve an average of 5,35 tonnes per hectare, a drastic shift from the 0,8 to 1 tonne per hectare in the previous years,” she said.

Mr Tapererwa said two years ago, Pfumvudza yields ranged from 2,53 tonnes per hectare.

Last year’s yield was reasonable despite a challenging season, he added.

This year, an overall yield of about 2,6 million tonnes for maize is expected, and everyone will have food.

“We attribute this year’s bumper harvest to Pfumvudza/Intwasa and farmers who are practising early planting at maximum use of fertiliser,” he said. Turning to the Pfumvudza/Intwasa competition, Mr Tapererwa said it was not only for big farmers, but also Pfumvudza farmers with their 16mx39m plots.

“Even the elderly can plant 0,16 of a hectare. In order to stimulate interest and motivate farmers, we have introduced the competition sponsored by Valley Seeds,” he said.

Prizes will be won at ward, provincial and national level starting this year.

Valley Seeds commercial director, Mr Tich Mapongah, said farmers have embraced the Pfumvudza/Intwasa concept, resulting in high yields.

“We have introduced the Pfumvudza/Intwasa competition to reward hard working farmers and lure more into the programme,” he said.

“We are having more demonstration plots for our seed varieties so that people have a wide choice of seeds that are suitable in their area.

“We have seeds for traditional grains, sunflowers and horticulture produce for nutritional gardens.”