Elderly couple poisoned by close relative, wife dies husband survives

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 70-year-old Guruve woman died while her husband was lucky to survive after eating dried African spider leaves (nyevhe) they were given by a close relative.

The leftovers were thrown into a rubbish pit and 11 chickens that ate the dried leaves died.

The deceased, Mary Chirasikwa of Mudariki Village under Chief Chipuriro received the dried leaves from their nephew Talent Marirahanda on July 17.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said Chirasikwa prepared the leaves which she ate with sadza together with her husband Luke Mugarwe (81).

Soon afterwards, they both started vomiting while complaining of stomach ache. A passerby gave the couple fresh milk and Mugarwe vomited more than Chirasikwa.

Their 9-year-old nephew returned from school and found the couple vomiting.

Chirasikwa narrated the incident to her nephew before her husband took the leftover food and threw it into a rubbish pit.

All 11 chickens at the homestead ate the leaves and died.

The following day, Mugarwe who had recovered took his wife to hospital but her condition had deteriorated.

She was admitted at Guruve Hospital where she succumbed to the illness on July 19.

The matter came to light on July 20 when Chirasikwa’s relatives went to the hospital for a burial order and they were referred to ZRP Guruve.

Police attended the scene and no sample could not be obtained after evidence was destroyed.

Chirasikwa’s body is awaiting post mortem.