Egyptian power company targets Zim 

Mukudzei Chingwere in CAIRO, Egypt

An Egyptian energy concern, Elsewedy Electric, has shown interest in setting up shop and investing in Zimbabwe as more and more international companies continue to warm up to Zimbabwe.

Elsewedy Electric showed its interest after meeting VP Chiwenga and his delegation on the sidelines of the Africa Health ExCon currently underway in Egypt.

Elsewedy Electric is a global leader that has evolved from a local manufacturer of electrical products into an integrated infrastructure solutions provider, creating sustainable projects in energy and infrastructure.

Yesterday they invited VP Chiwenga for a familiarisation tour of their power generation operation.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr Willard Manungo, who is accompanying the VP said the firm is targeting to set up small power generation plants.

“We had interaction with one of the entities that are into power production within Egypt,” said Mr Manungo.

“They want to extend their cooperation with us beginning with small power stations.

“They are also willing to explore, to see whether there is scope for them to participate in the bigger power projects and one of the areas the Honourable Vice President brought out was the opportunities that arise across the spectrum of hydropower generation.

“You will recall that we also have Batoka which is a partnership between Zimbabwe and Zambia that will be a big project and they are also exploring to see whether there is scope for them to participate on that front,” said Mr Manungo.