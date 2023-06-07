Egyptian fertiliser manufacturer set for Zim

Mukudzei Chingwere in CAIRO, Egypt

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has made a huge impression on giant Egyptian fertiliser manufacturing company, Abu Zaabal for Fertiliser and Chemical Company, which is now set to send a high-powered delegation to Zimbabwe to thrash out modalities of setting in Zimbabwe.

VP Chiwenga, who is here for the Africa Health ExCon has been taking up economic diplomacy assignments in a bid to promote Zimbabwe as a safe capital destination, today met officials from the fertiliser manufacturing company.

Managing Director of the fertiliser manufacturing concern, Engineer Mostafa Gabaly, told journalists that Zimbabwe has of late – particularly since the coming on board of the Second Republic – opened up and is laden with compelling opportunities which cannot be ignored.

With its huge agricultural opportunities which have further boosted by Government’s plans towards food self-sufficiency and growing agricultural exports, the Egyptian firm believes now is the time to get into the Zimbabwean market.

Zimbabwe’s agriculture potential is also getting fillip from the increasing global demand for food owing to increasing population and the role of fertiliser manufacturers in the envisioned food production ramp up cannot be overemphasised.

The firm also has interests in renewable energy and with Zimbabwe partaking in the green energy revolution, there is a lot that the Egyptian concern can invest in.

“We discussed (with VP Chiwenga) several investment opportunities. . . cooperation opportunities between Egypt and Zimbabwe mainly in the field of agriculture, of fertiliser production and of renewable energy,” said Eng Gabaly.

“We know that Zimbabwe has a lot of good opportunities in the sector of fertiliser manufacturing, we are exploring all the opportunities and we agreed we will have a visit to Zimbabwe soon, maybe later this month or next month to meet with ZIDA (Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency) and IFC (International Finance Corporation) to discuss available opportunities.

“Egypt has had a very good success story in the past eight years in developing solar power. So, we discussed opportunities in developing such projects in Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe has very interesting and attractive opportunities in different fields. With ZIDA now being there, with the new Government, I think that there are a lot attractive opportunities.

“Agriculture is big in Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe needs fertiliser, I think there are a lot of synergies between Egypt and Zimbabwe,” said Eng Gabaly.