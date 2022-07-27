Egypt consultants in the country on new city development

University of Zimbababwe lead consultant of the New Smart City in Mt Hampden, Hillary Mukaratirwa speaks with the Egyptian delegation during a tour of the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

A three-member team from Egypt is in the country on Government’s invitation to share their expertise on development of the new city in Mt Hampden.

The team, led by Egypt’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Mahmoud Amer met permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Mr Zvinechimwe Churu and some officials where they were briefed on Government’s plans for the development of the new city.

Speaking after the meeting, Ambassador Amer pledged his country’s support to Zimbabwe in its endeavour to develop the city.

Egypt is also carrying out a similar project to develop a new city that began in 2015.