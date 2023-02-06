Efforts to boost communities continue

Herald Reporter

Efforts by the ruling Zanu PF to leave no one and no place behind are continuing across the country, with the party and its affiliates addressing some of the challenges faced by the people.

President Mnangagwa has indicated that under the Second Republic, all interventions are designed to benefit every province, as the country moves to attain an upper middle-income society by 2030.

In this regard, a Zanu PF affiliate, Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), has been going around the country enquiring about the challenges faced by the communities, and addressing those they can.

Families that would have lost their loved ones, are also supported financially.

Recently, FAZ helped Chikaka Primary and Chikaka Secondary schools in Zvimba’s Ward 3 to get an electricity transformer after the one they had was vandalised nearly five years ago.

The two schools, which are in Zvimba South Constituency, share one transformer.

Speaking during the commissioning of the transformer, FAZ team leader for Zvimba South Cde Winnie Tapfumaneyi said: “We are happy to be here as an affiliate of Zanu PF and to be moving in line with the President’s mantra of ‘leaving no one and no place behind’.

“The transformer, which is shared by these two schools, was vandalised five years ago and the schools could not offer computer lessons since there was no electricity.

“So as we went around in the community checking on the challenges faced by the people, we passed through Chikaka Primary School and the headmaster told us that top of their priorities was having electricity but they didn’t have a working transformer. I then approached Zesa and am happy that we are here today to celebrate the installation of the transformer.”

Officials from both Chikaka Primary and Chikaka Secondary School praised FAZ for facilitating the installation of the transformer, which they said will help them conduct computer lessons.

Learners also said they expected their schools to start offering computer lessons so that research becomes easy for them, just like it is for their colleagues in urban areas.

FAZ has also donated 100 free-range chicks to Mupumbu Primary and Secondary schools so that the schools can generate own incomes.

The move dovetails with the desire by the Government to have self-sustaining schools so that they don’t always depend on school fees payments to cater for some of their needs.

In her address during the handover of the chicks, Cde Tapfumaneyi said: “We are not leaving anyone behind as FAZ, and that is one of the reasons we are here today to make sure that as a school, you start your own project.

“I believe this will go a long way in helping the pupils. As FAZ, we are here to help, and you will be seeing more of us.”

Mupumbu Primary School authorities appreciated the donation, saying it will go a long way in helping them give learners practical aspects of agriculture focusing on rearing chickens.

In addition, the schools said they will raise funds from sale of the chicks.

In Harare, FAZ recently donated US$1 500 to the Peters family to cater for funeral expenses following the death of Zanu PF member and leader of the Coloured Community, Cde Paul Deverage Peters.

Cde Peters, who was from the Zanu PF Don Muvuti District in Arcadia, Harare, was described as a development champion by friends and the ruling party.

He was born on August 26, 1958 and died on January 27.

FAZ official Cde Vitalis Chigudu handed over the donation.

A memorial was held for him on February 1, where speakers praised him for various good deeds and especially for leading Zanu PF’s five million votes target for this year’s harmonised elections.

In Mashonaland East, FAZ donated US$500 towards the funeral of Chrispen Kanerusine, known as Madzibaba Sirage, who was shot and killed by ex-policeman Jaison Muvevi.