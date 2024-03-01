EEG commends Second Republic for creating conducive business environment

Herald Reporter

Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) secretary for business Terrence Mautsi has commended the Second Republic for creating a conducive business environment which has fostered greater economic participation.

This comes as the organisation is seeking to carry on the work started by others in the empowerment movement to this particular generation and minding business people who are pro-empowerment and believe in the growth of a broad-based indigenous economy that is inclusive and creates work for all.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Mautsi said it was important that Zimbabweans increase their economic participation.

This, he said, will effectively see the betterment of people’s livelihoods.

“In order to ensure that the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind and building an upper middle-income country there is a need to ensure that indigenous players deepen their participation in the economy and that SMEs have access to affordable capital and access government tender and this is at the heart of what we do as a lobby group that will be knocking on the necessary offices to ensure that we push for the broader participation of Indigenous people in all sectors, need SMEs, tenders, the like.

“I am sure there is greater participation of people of our colour within this economy. That has been necessitated by the policies, the robust policies that are pro-people, which we have from the Second Republic,” he said.

EEG, said Mr Mautsi, was at the forefront of championing youth empowerment

“We are encouraging youth to identify opportunities in their economy and pursue them with zeal to emulate and exceed those who were before them, such as Roger Bork, Ben Mucheche, Alex Mashamanda of Mashwede, Strive Masiiwa, Mike Chimombe, Philip Chiyangwa, Scott Sakupwanya, Zodwa Mukahla, Wicknel Chivayo Dr Delish Ngwaya and Dr Paul Tumgwarara,” he said.

Mr Mautsi urged entrepreneurs to also scale up philanthropic initiatives as these were much needed in vulnerable communities.

“Honorable Sakupwanya has been paying school fees for children and facilitating the medication of the elderly people in his constituents by taking his money and putting it in the constituency.

“We acknowledge Sir Wicknel Chivayo for recognising musicians and other youth, particularly in the arts sector. These philanthropic gestures are testimony of the emerging indigenous entrepreneurs who firmly believe that growth and success must be inclusive and seem to benefit local communities and the economy in which they operate,” he said.

Mr Mautsi said the organisation was making stringent efforts to protect business people from bogus foreign investors.

“Now, in line with the foregoing, it is prudent to protect local entrepreneurs from bogus foreign investors bent on exploiting our national resources and externalizing forests.

“I am sure His Excellency is always clear to say NYIKA INOVAKWA NEVENE VAYO and therefore it is very important as local entrepreneurs and local investors to guard what we have the foreign investors should follow the laws of the land,” he said.