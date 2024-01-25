Education system under continuous improvement

As the country joined the world in celebrating the International Day of Education yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo said efforts to improve the education system would continue.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke-Senior Reporter

THE quality and relevance of Zimbabwe’s education system is being continually improved by Government despite all the challenges to ensure it remains relevant to 21st century learners.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has completed a review of the education curriculum, with the results expected to determine if the continuous assessment learning activity (CALA) will continue to be part of the curriculum.

As the country joined the world in celebrating the International Day of Education yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo said efforts to improve the education system would continue.

“Despite facing numerous challenges, such as infrastructure deficits, teacher shortages, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Zimbabwe remains resolute in its commitment to improving the quality and relevance of education. Our ongoing efforts are centred on curriculum reform, teacher training, and the provision of necessary resources to ensure effective teaching and learning. We have recently reviewed our curriculum with the aim of ensuring it remains relevant to the 21st century learners,” he said.

The Minister commended teachers, administrators, and support staff who work tirelessly to provide quality education to learners.

He called on parents, guardians, civil society organisations, and the private sector to continue collaborating with Government in creating an enabling environment for quality education.

“Your partnership is critical in addressing the challenges we face and ensuring that our children receive the education they deserve. I call upon school authorities to uphold children’s right to education by not imposing unnecessary barriers to their access to education. As per the law, children should never be turned away from school for non-payment of school fees and levies,” said Minister Moyo.

The Minister has made it clear in previous statements that schools need to take action against the non-paying parents, up to and including legal debt collections, but not take action against the children of these non-paying parents.

This year, the International Day of Education was commemorated under the theme, ‘Learning for lasting peace’, with the idea that education could transform everyone, giving them the knowledge and skills to be peacemakers in their communities.

The Minister said education was an essential pillar for fostering lasting peace and stability within any nation.

“It equips individuals with knowledge, critical thinking skills, and empathy, laying the foundation for tolerance, understanding, and conflict resolution. The theme ‘Learning for Lasting Peace’ underscores the imperative of imparting values, principles, and attitudes that promote peaceful co-existence and harmonious relationships,” he said.

UNICEF representative to Zimbabwe Dr Tajudeen Oyewale commended the country for the high net enrolment ratio in primary school, where nine out of 10 children of primary school age are in school.

“However, only six children out of 10 aged three to five are enrolled in pre-primary education, and an estimated half a million children of primary and lower secondary school age are out-of-school. These data remind us to continue to work together under the leadership of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to address the challenges that keep children out of school,” he said.

Dr Oyewale said the African Union had dedicated 2024 to education and this offered an opportunity for Zimbabwe to accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 4 on quality education for all.

“A few weeks ago, Zimbabwe celebrated World Children’s Day in Beitbridge, where more than a thousand children highlighted the right to education for every child. In a survey conducted by UNICEF throughout Zimbabwe ahead of World Children’s Day, participating children mentioned education as their most important right. Most children said that in addition to being happy with their school, they are willing to be involved in the organisation of their school, turning their school into a dream school,” said Dr Oyewale.