Education Minister reads Riot Act on errant schools

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo has read the riot act on schools violating approved and laid down school governance procedures.

Minister Moyo who was accompanied by his Permanent Secretary Mr Moses Mhike and top ministry officials read the riot act after touring Oriel Boys High, Eastridge Primary in Harare and Makomo Primary in Epworth, to get firsthand information on the schools opening day.

The team assessed whether the cholera protocols were being observed and if no learners were being turned away.

Speaking after the tour, Minister Moyo said the most commonly violated procedures are failing to charge only approved school fees and levies, and charging school fees and levies exclusively in foreign currency.

He said other violations include forcing parents to purchase school uniforms and stationery exclusively at their schools and withholding results for Grade 7, O and A level candidates.

“In accordance with the Secretary’s Circular No. 10 of 2022, Government policy position is that school fees must be paid in Zimbabwe dollars,” he said.

“No school, therefore, must force any parent to pay fees or levies exclusively in foreign currency since parents are free to pay in a currency of their choice as Zimbabwe operates under a multi-currency regime.

“If fees are pegged in foreign currency for value preservation, parents must pay school fees in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate of the day the transaction is made.”