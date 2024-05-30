Education key to achieving Vision 2063

Foreign Affairs and International Trade acting Minister Professor Amon Murwira (in blue suit) and African Ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe pose for a picture at the 61st Africa Day belated celebrations in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Joshua Muswere

AFRICAN countries need to have education systems that answer to the needs of the continent and honour its cultural legacy, Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira said yesterday.

He said this at the belated 61st Africa Day commemoration held at Heritage Village, which is part of the Museum of African Liberation in Harare.

This year’s commemoration ran under the theme, “Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building a resilient education system for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality and relevant learning in Africa”.

Ambassadors from African countries graced the event which was attended by Institute of African Knowledge chief executive, Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi, and Geo Pomona Waste Management chief executive officer and executive chairman, Mr Dilesh Nguwaya.

In his address, Professor Murwira said education was key in unlocking skills necessary for industrial revolutions.

“The correct education system produces knowledge and skill in arts, technology and innovation that addresses the basic human needs including food, water, shelter and communication.

“Most of the problems faced today are because of an education that is removed from the needs of the people,” Prof Murwira said.

There was a need for Africa’s education system to embrace technology and the desire was for our education to dominate the technology curve and make the tools necessary for development.

“Our goal is to have an education that gives our people the values that they need to perpetuate humankind.”

Speaking at the same event, Amb Muzawazi said: “It is important that Africans start decolonising its education system to free its people from the oppressive and colonial education system brought in by the whites.

“It is now time we find African solutions for African problems.”

Amb Muzawazi said Africa Day held a deeper significance for ordinary people as it represented a celebration of identity, heritage and the struggles of the African people.

“We would want to bear in mind the need to enhance our indigenous day with this initiative.

“As Africans, we are identified by our practices, our food and our culture and that must start with revisiting our education system while also contributing in shaping the African story.”

Dr Nguwaya said the celebrations were not supposed be about culture and heritage only but what Africa had achieved.

“It is time we start thinking of expanding and exporting our business to the outside world and make sure it has the African blueprint,” he said.