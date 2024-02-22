  • Today Thu, 22 Feb 2024

Education and knowledge cornerstone for Zimbabwe’s prosperity: President Mnangagwa

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Education and knowledge are the cornerstone for Zimbabwe’s continued prosperity, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking while launching the ‘Re-defining Zimbabwe’s Education System: E.D Mnangagwa’s Vision and Transformational Leadership’ book in Harare today, the President said Zimbabwe’s heritage was not a mere relic but a testament to the country’s resilience and wisdom.

“Education and knowledge have always been the cornerstone of progress, a beacon of hope, and a sustainable pathway to a brighter-prosperous future, including in our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

“Our education systems must embrace, safeguard and promote our heritage while integrating our heritage with science, innovation and technology,” he said.

