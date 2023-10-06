Education 5.0 transforms school’s fortunes

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

ST Marks Diocesan High School in Chegutu district has heeded the call by the Government for schools to nurture students that have hands-on approach to real-life situations.

The Anglican school successfully embarked on seven projects this year with five speaking directly to the call for Eduction 5.0 model to be a success.

Among the projects that were officially commissioned included a fish pond, grinding mill, solar-powered borehole feeding a horticulture business with 30 000 litre tanks, piggery and poultry, an abattoir and the culture-cum-guest house.

The school also managed to construct staff accommodation, a state-of-the-art boys’ hostel and an Advanced Level science laboratory.

While some of the projects are earmarked to cover expenses incurred by the school in its day-to-day operations, they are also aimed at providing a platform that teaches children hands-on activities.

The projects were officially commissioned by the Anglican Bishop of Harare the Right Reverend Dr Farai Mutamiri yesterday.

Speaking after the commissioning, the school’s head, Ms Daily Borerwe said the high-impact projects that the school decided to roll-out were meant to teach the children the acumen of business models apart from benefiting financially from them as a school.

“These projects are aimed at equipping our children with the required skills to tackle life problems.

“We have introduced many projects among them piggery, fish farming, horticulture and guest house to teach our children. The guest house apart from the commercial value, it teaches students hospitality and tourism skills. It also teaches them how to manage a homestead,” she said.

The grinding mill has been introduced to reduce mealie-meal purchases, while also producing stock feed. The solar-powered borehole is to avail enough vegetables for the students.

The students confirmed that the projects were encouraging.

An Upper 6 male student, Tafadzwa Chadyiwa said the learners were being taught through Education 5.0 skills of life.

“As I leave this school, I am not going to be idle at home as I will implement some of the projects learnt here,” he said.

Makanakaishe Mazorodze an Advanced Level female student is optimistic that the chicken rearing she learnt at school was going to give her income as she awaits to go university.

Bishop Mutamiri who lauded the school’s commitment towards improving students life approach skills, said the projects at St Marks High School were speaking towards Vision 2030.

“The school is moving in the right direction pursuing the goals of Eduction Agenda 2030. The projects mark the turning point in the history of the school as these are one of the best initiatives in our schools which has created an opportunity to develop not squander the funds availed.” He commended the school for accounting the money availed under Infrastructure Development Fund.

“The school is found to be implementing Government policies through educating learners on fish rearing. Such skills will go a long way in preparing learners with necessary life-long skills.

“5.0 education, we often look down upon it, but this model, help children to develop other skills that will help you create other financial revenue inflows,” said Bishop Mutamiri who, despite the theology degrees and high church posts, is also a qualified diesel plant fitter and tailor.

He said the church will continue availing support to its schools to help modernise the facilities for the benefit of the learners.

Mashonaland West education director, Mr Gabriel Mhuma challenged other schools in the province to take a leaf from the school’s high-end projects.

The school which has an enrolment of over 845 students, is currently boasting of a 70 percent Ordinary Level results pass-rate and 92 percent at Advanced Level.

It has came first in the provincial musical competition and will represent Mashonaland West at national competition.