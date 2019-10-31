Educate people on sanctions, MPs urged

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF Chief Whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi has urged the party’s National Assembly members to educate people in their respective constituencies on the effects of sanctions.

In an interview yesterday, Cde Togarepi said the anti-sanctions march was meant to show the world that the embargo was heinous and destructive, hence impacting negatively on the livelihoods of the people.

“Now that we have gone through the march, we are encouraging all our MPs in their respective constituencies to go and educate and conscientise the people that the situation we are in today is not of our making, but we are being fought by people who feel we should not have taken our land,” he said.

“People who feel if we allow Zimbabwe a free environment they will develop fast and encourage other countries to repossess their land.”

Cde Togarepi called upon the youths to be resilient in fighting against sanctions.

“We encourage our youths and MPs to go out there and conscientise everyone that sanctions must go,” said Cde Togarepi.

He called for the to punishing of those who have invited sanctions to cripple the country’s economy.

“As MPs, we are going to push for a motion in Parliament that any member of our society, whether it is an MP, councillor or senator, if that person goes out there to invite sanctions, the law must penalise them and take its course,” said Cde Togarepi.