EduAnnual District Education Conference set for April

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Stakeholders in the education sector recently gathered in Guruve for a preparatory meeting on the first Annual District Education Conference (ADEC) to be held in Guruve in April.

UNESCO chairperson on communication for sustainable development Dr Lazarus Dokora said the conference is a collaborative way of advancing a multi-disciplinary approach to education development in the province.

ADEC is a brainchild of the Annual Provincial Education Conference (APEC), a joint venture between Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Stakeholders in the education sector shared insights, challenges and explored innovative solutions to enhance the quality of education and the arts in Guruve.

“The birth of APEC under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG4 & 17) saw the establishment of a high school at BUSE and the setting up of Abiyangu FM Radio Station at university,” he said.

“Collaboration among Government ministries, private sector, farmers and development partners in addressing the multifaceted issues faced by the education sector and the community at large is key.”

Dr Dokora challenged the newly-elected district ADEC committee to spearhead development in the education sector.

Issues that came under the spotlight in the Indaba include skill development including beekeeping, value addition in arts, digital marketing, teacher education at the university, infrastructure development, and community involvement in education and the arts and culture sectors.

The APEC secretariat who is also the Guruve District Schools Inspector (DSI), Mr Phillemon Kudubva said the meeting was a platform to share ideas and strategies.

“Today’s workshop was fruitful. I am looking forward to a successful conference in Guruve in April,” he added.

Dr Henry Chinhara, a member of the Faculty of Science Education was impressed by the enthusiasm exhibited by the participants.

“It is important when participants express their enthusiasm to implement the ideas and strategies as discussed here at Shinje,” he said.

“This workshop marks another milestone in our relationship with stakeholders with the shared goal of transforming education and the arts in Guruve District.”