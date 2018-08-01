EDITORIAL COMMENT: Zim deserves a pat on the back

On Monday, Zimbabweans from across the country voted in what will go down as a historic election process, remarkable for its peace, orderliness and efficiency. Official results by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission began coming in yesterday afternoon amid a flurry of fake news and illegal announcements calculated to push sinister agendas.

We are, however, heartened that ZEC is fully in charge and will drown out all other mischief that may have a chance of causing national instability. Zimbabweans of goodwill want the electoral process begun earlier this year to reach its peaceful, logical conclusion with the announcement of losers and winners.

It has been a good run.

The pre-election environment was tranquil with political parties behaving fairly responsibly, something that has not happened in previous elections which were characterised by violence, intimidation and blood-letting, all of which had the effect of tainting the final outcome.

Zimbabwe’s elections were discredited and observers withheld legitimation and endorsement of the results.

It was a big, bad public relations for the country. In 2018 things have changed totally.

The foul and acrid mood of yesteryear has gone and we need to congratulate political leaders, especially President Mnangagwa, for exercising restraint and urging Zimbabweans to pursue the path of peace and neighbourliness.

It has already been recorded that more pre-election incidents of violence, intemperate language and voter intimidation actually emanated from the opposition corner, which previously claimed to be victims of violence.

Additionally, there was more intra-party violence than conflicts between and among political parties. That said, we also note that vehicles for peace were constituted in the form of the multi-party liaison committees that dealt with potential flashpoints, culminating in the signing of the Peace Pledge.

Everyone played their part in ensuring that peace prevailed. It is a great takeaway from this election. For once the world has been spared the pornography of electoral violence from yet another African country.

It is hoped that as the outcomes of the process become known, everyone will accept the results in the same spirit of maturity.

There can only be winners and losers and contestants should have known that when they signed up for the fixture.

Equally, there is life after elections and their passions and divisiveness which tend to rend relations at many levels.

Yet life must go on for both leaders and the led. An important dimension worth discussing here relates to the logistical conduct of the elections.

The election ran smoothly, albeit with a few and minor challenges that will not have any significant bearing on the outcome.

There were quarters who did not give the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission a chance. If anything, the electoral management body was accused of favouring the ruling party, Zanu-PF.

The conduct of Monday’s election showed that ZEC was reliable and rose above its detractors. We do not anticipate that anything will happen to sully the process from a logistical perspective.

ZEC did its homework and did well to shame naysayers. As the world waits for the outcome of this election, Zimbabweans will have lots to feel good about themselves.

They have bucked the trend of messy processes that had become an international concern. Zimbabwe has shown that it is willing and capable of changing the national narrative.

The story can only get better from now.

Lastly, we wish to re-emphasise the need for peace and tolerance. Political leaders will carry special responsibilities leading their respective constituencies on the path of peace.

We also expect that the law will take its course for those found wanting.