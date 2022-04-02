EDITORIAL COMMENT: Where are the football fans?

GOOD OLD TIMES...Dynamos fans enjoy themselves at Rufaro back in the days when the Glamour Boys were doing well on the domestic scene and on the continent.

THE 2022 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is now gaining momentum with some interesting results and spectacular goals being scored.

Unlike the previous two years when top-flight football was reeling from the damaging effects of Covid-19, the games have been played non-stop, week in and week out, since the resumption of the domestic football competitions in February from the extended festive holidays and AFCON break.

But there has been a worrying trend – the football fans have stayed away despite the relaxation of some of the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Attendance figures have made a sad reading and the domestic football clubs are now starting to feel the pinch as they are pumping out more than they are realising from the gates.

The most unfortunate part is that some of the football clubs in Zimbabwe rely mainly on the gate-takings to boost their coffers. So with fewer people than expected coming to watch the games at the stadium, it can only spell disaster ahead. Clubs will struggle to pay players their dues and other overhead expenses like rentals, transport and refreshments

The issue of fans deserting the local stadiums is not something new to the domestic game.

However, recent statistics show that the problem has deepened as attendances have dropped to miserable levels this year.

Imagine, a big game like the clash between CAPS United and Highlanders played at the National Sports Stadium two weeks ago, struggling to attract 2 000 spectators in the stands?

Statistics show that 2 628 tickets were sold for this game, and that was CAPS United’s biggest crowd this season. Under normal circumstances, this number would be accommodated comfortably in one bay at the giant stadium.

Something is not right. This traditional blockbuster used to attract sell-out crowds not so many years ago.

It is a fact CAPS United are one of the biggest teams in the domestic Premiership. But they have been struggling to sell more than 1 000 tickets in their home games.

Figures show that only 800 fans attended their goalless draw with Ngezi Platinum Stars and about 600 witnessed the 6-0 demolition of Whawha at the National Sports Stadium.

Highlanders are also a proven crowd-puller, who always had a band of vociferous fans following them in numbers even if they played far away from their beloved Barbourfields.

But this has not been the case. The team is practically travelling alone for the away games. The home attendances have not been pleasing either, with reports suggesting that 2 500 is the biggest crowd they have witnessed at home this year.

Traditional giants Dynamos have also not been spared.

They share National Sports Stadium with CAPS United and other Harare-based teams.

Despite the authorities reviewing the limit to 18 000 fans for the 60-000 seater stadium under the current Covid-19 measures, only a small fraction has been coming to the National Sports Stadium.

No study has been conducted yet to establish why the figures have dwindled as such. But a number of factors have been cited as the possible causes for the apathy.

Obviously, the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the game not being played in 2020, has created the coldness that the fans have been struggling to recover from.

Many had found diversion in the European leagues that have continued with the football action even at the height of the pandemic.

With most of the games being played almost on the same days and same time, the domestic game has suffered.

The domestic league will need to raise the bar if it is to survive the counter-attractions from European football, mainly the English Premiership, that has left many fans with divided loyalty.

The mushrooming sports betting houses and the new gambling phenomena have also given fans easy access and more attachment to the foreign leagues.

Some fans in Harare have also mentioned they are finding it pricey to attend football matches, as in most cases they would need to commute twice to reach the National Sports Stadium.

The Premier Soccer League have pegged the cheapest ticket at US$3, down from the US$20 charged when football returned late last year from almost two-year of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, there is need to bargain more in order to attract the fans. The PSL leadership can still try and reduce the ticket prices further and engage the sponsors for more promotions.

A change of approach in marketing the games could also be key.

The clubs should capitalise on the available platforms, including social media, to advance this agenda.

Everyone among the football stakeholders has a role to play from the players, to the technical teams, the management at the clubs, the match officials, the ground owners and the sponsors.

Fans usually want to get value for their money.

So the final product should be up to scratch.

In the past there used to be crowd pullers like Moses “Bambo’’ Chunga, Stanford ‘’Stix’’ Mutizwa and Madinda Ndlovu but these days there are no longer such special talents.

People want to part with their hard-earned dollar to watch entertaining football, handled by competent officials.

The football leadership owe this game a lot. They need to go back to the drawing board and start planning again to improve attendances at local football games.