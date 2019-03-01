Editorial Comment: We’ll celebrate the good Zimbabwean news

Yesterday, Zimbabwe and Botswana successfully concluded the inaugural Bi-National Commission, a platform that allows the two countries to cooperate at the highest level.

As we report elsewhere in this issue, Zimbabwe and Botswana signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in six major areas that span the political, economic and social spectrum.

The cherry on top, of course, was the one billion pula facility that the western neighbour and diamond producing giant is extending to Zimbabwe’s private sector.

Throughout the duration of the interactions, there was a palpable sense of positivity on both sides: Botswana is willing to help Zimbabwe rise from the present economic trouble that have roots in the history of the country and in particular shaped by events of the last two decades.

Zimbabwe was slapped by unjust sanctions by Western countries and slipped in its development, with de-industrialisation, economic decay and social services breaking down.

At the height of the troubles, a significant number of Zimbabweans left the country to find better fortunes in Botswana, South Africa as well as other countries farther afield.

Botswana knows where Zimbabwe has come from. It has decided to act, and act positively.

Under President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Botswana has decided to engage Zimbabwe in a friendly and sustainable manner that elevates shared interests and values.

It has gone further to locate its relations with Zimbabwe in the global and geopolitical matrix, lending support to its neighbour within the context of its most pressing issues at home and abroad.

President Masisi has found a willing partner in President Mnangagwa who, too, has decided to bring a new chapter to relations between the two countries after years of under-warm interaction.

This latter story is well told and bears no emphasis from us. And this week played out a beautiful story.

We would like to celebrate this huge step of Botswana and Zimbabwe opening a new chapter. We also acknowledge, heartily, Botswana’s extension of credit facilities, and the promise of more.

Some Zimbabweans do not want to hear any good news happening to the country, for the obvious reason that a better Zimbabwe will dent the prospects of political outfits that thrive on the suffering of the masses.

As such, we took note — with disgust — how some people, especially on social media, appeared to celebrate what in their view was Botswana disowning a commitment to extend facilities to Zimbabwe.

Some of us — the eternal optimists — were ridiculed and almost lynched for having earlier reported on the positive indications.

Our crime was to be happy that something that would alleviate the suffering of our people was in the pipeline.

The disbelievers do not want to hear anything positive about the country.

A positive trajectory for the country will be hard to process for their shut minds.

We are different.

We choose to be positive and wish our country well. There is nothing to be ashamed of.

We will continue celebrating every good news that concerns our country. For us, unlike others, the good news is good news.

We have never considered bad news to be good news. No.