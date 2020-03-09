EDITORIAL COMMENT: Walking the gender talk in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe yesterday commemorated International Women’s Day (IWD), amid calls for the Government to continue instituting measures to foster gender equity.

International Women’s Day is held annually to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

This year’s commemorations came at a time when most countries, Zimbabwe included, are celebrating 25 years since the launch of the Beijing Platform for Action, touted as the most visionary agenda for the empowerment of women and girls across the globe.

For Zimbabwe, which turns 40 years next month, the IWD celebrations present an opportune time for the nation to introspect on the gender equality narrative in the last four decades of its independence, taking stock of achievements, challenges, lost opportunities and prospects that lie ahead.

Some of the country’s achievements in ensuring gender parity are as a result of the promulgation of the Legal Age of Majority Act in 1982, a fundamental piece of legislation which was to be a solid foundation towards some of women’s notable achievements.

This piece of legislation had a rudimentary role in addressing disparities between women and men, while opening floodgates of opportunities for the female populace that was previously marginalised.

Other legislations of similar persuasions such as the Matrimonial Causes Act that provided for equitable distribution of matrimonial assets upon divorce were to follow.

As Zimbabwe yesterday joined millions of women across the globe to celebrate IWD, they did so knowing that 40 years of independence have not been completely lost in terms of advancing gender equality and promoting the rights of women and girls.

They had every reason to celebrate and will continue to do so because there has been a steady, but significant progression of women in all sectors of the economy since independence.

Women now hold top and powerful posts in the corporate sector whilst others are running flourishing businesses.

Many have become academic gurus who are now flying the country’s flag high in their respective areas.

The nation may not have attained the SADC 50-50 gender parity on political and economic representation yet, but having women in critical spaces in decision-making has been a sign of progress in a society where an entrenched patriarchal history exists.

It is, however, undisputed that women have made great strides in occupying spaces previously regarded as strongholds for men, thanks to a litany of legislative pieces that promotes gender equality across all sectors.