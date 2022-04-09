EDITORIAL COMMENT: Vibrant national leagues needed

THE recent performance by Zimbabwe Under-21 women’s field hockey team at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Women’s Junior World Cup currently underway in Potchefstroom, South Africa, has left many with mixed feelings.

At some point, the whole nation was left spellbound following the victory over Canada and three days later the nation was mourning following the 18-0 humiliation by the Netherlands.

The team needs support as they push for a strong finish, with a game against Australia set for today.

What is encouraging, though, is that we have national teams qualifying for such prestigious events.

Zimbabwe and hosts South Africa are the two African representatives at the tournament, which features 15 nations, drawn from across four continents.

Usually, it is not an easy task qualifying for a World Cup in any sport.

But Zimbabwe made it on the basis of having been part of the previous World Cup in 2016 after Africa Hockey Federation cancelled the qualifying following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still it shows there could be some things that we are doing right as a nation. Those inherent qualities have kept us going ever since the historic feat by the 1980 ‘’Golden Girls’’, who won gold in the women’s field hockey at the Moscow Games.

Recently Zimbabwe was represented by the senior national women’s team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana, and finished a credible fourth.

But back to the domestic front, has Zimbabwe made meaningful strides since the 1980 Golden Girls? What systems and structures have been put in place to build on this encouraging success story?

Has the nation invested more in the budding talents?

How has been the talent identification process?

The infrastructure?

The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe should be applauded for the visible progress they have made.

Hockey is an expensive sport.

More often it is the players and their parents that foot their own bills when it comes to kits and equipment, which do not come cheap.

In terms of inclusivity, HAZ have been on a mission to afford exposure to players at young ages through the schools’ system.

But more still needs to be done. Many schools still do not have the infrastructure for hockey and many young players have not shown interest, as compared to other sports such as football, cricket and rugby.

Then at club level, where many talents should be sharpened, nothing much has been happening. This is where the nation should be getting the most benefits.

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, there used to be vibrant competition in provincial leagues in field hockey with teams such as Old Hararians, Highlands, Universals, Sunrise and Eradicators of Mufakose becoming household names.

Of course, hockey has been able to stay afloat despite the numerous challenges the sport has faced, mainly financial.

Sponsorship is key in this sport.

Investment in infrastructure has also been a huge drawback.

The state of the country’s two major hockey stadiums — Magamba in Harare and Khumalo in Bulawayo — is testimony of how the country has failed the sport.

There used to be robust leagues but of late have not been that active.

In Harare, they have relied on schools for astro turf, mainly at Arundel and St John’s College.

As long as the players are not being exposed to vibrant club competition at national level regularly, they will not be able to develop the cutting edge to compete at the highest level.

This will also always pose challenges to the selectors when national team duty beckons. This does not only apply to hockey.

All sport codes should ensure that there are vibrant national and provincial leagues from the age-group to senior level so that players are exposed to competition at every stage of development.

The national Under-21 women’s hockey team has demonstrated Zimbabwe has the potential by qualifying for the previous two World Cups.

What is now needed is to strengthen systems back home so that this group will be able to play more competitive games for their development.