EDITORIAL COMMENT: Uhuru Trophy with a difference

THE year 2023 will go down in the history of Zimbabwean football as the first time when the Independence Trophy was held outside of the two main cities — Harare and Bulawayo.

All the roads this year lead to Mashonaland Central Province, at Mount Darwin High School to be specific, where the match to mark the country’s 43rd Independence anniversary will be played.

The match was played in Bulawayo last year and it was only the second time it had been held there.

The only other time that Bulawayo had hosted the Uhuru Cup was in 2005 when Highlanders played Motor Action at Barbourfields.

But Government announced that the cup final will take place in Mashonaland Central as part of the groundbreaking event to mark the Uhuru commemorations in the province, in line with the Second Republic’s drive towards the promotion of national unity, devolution and decentralisation.

This year’s event will be held under the theme “[email protected]: Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo /Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo”.

The football match is one of the major highlights for the main celebrations set for Mount Darwin High School, where President Mnangagwa will officiate as the guest of honour.

The clash between the country’s two biggest clubs will be part of the main Independence celebrations to be held in this part of the country for the first time since 1980.

It going to be quite a momentous occasion for Mt Darwin to witness the country’s biggest two teams in action. It is an event that will leave lasting impressions in the province.

The Government has shown that indeed “no one should be left behind” when it comes to national programmes.

The excitement in the province during the week told the whole story.

For many, it will be the first time to watch a game of this magnitude at their door step.

This match will no doubt inspire young talented players to reaffirm their commitment to pursue football as a possible career path.

It is a pity so many talents have gone to worst in most of the areas where children have no direct access to football opportunities.

Getting up close with their football idols will at least give them the belief that it is possible to reach the levels of playing at the top, or even surpass the domestic standards, if they commit to hard work and stay focused.

This match will definitely have a big impact not only on the players but on the provincial leadership as a whole on the need to spruce up their football facilities.

Workmen have been working round the clock the whole week trying to beat deadlines for the stadium to be ready in time for the game.

This is a stadium that is expected to host 45 000-plus people come Tuesday. Preparing the sitting areas, the ablution facilities and, not mentioning the changing rooms for the teams and the pitch itself, is a huge task that needs both resources and time.

All these efforts should not go without getting acknowledged. Mt Darwin High School will have a legacy to live with long after this year’s Independence commemoration because they will be left with a ground that is good enough to host big football matches.

It’s an inheritance they will forever be grateful for.

Hopefully, the school will evolve into a centre of football excellence in the province.

The organisers should be applauded for making this important decision to take the celebrations outside of Harare and Bulawayo for the first time.

Hopefully, more provinces will be given the opportunity in the future Independence celebrations.

It is not every day that Dynamos and Highlanders get to play against each other in a competitive match outside the two major cities.

Obviously top quality football is expected on Tuesday after the teams were exempted from playing their scheduled game in the Premiership, to focus on preparing for the big encounter.

Of course, the Independence Trophy as a national event, takes precedence over all the domestic Premiership programmes.

Dynamos and Highlanders, the two teams that have helped define the history of the country’s most popular sport, will clash for the fourth time in a row in the invitational football tournament.

The traditional football rivals have been selected to feature in the final in 2019, 2021, 2022 and again this year.

Expectations are always high whenever the giants meet in a football encounter, no matter the occasion.

However, this year’s Independence Trophy is going to be historic, and may the best team win.