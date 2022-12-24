EDITORIAL COMMENT: To all the sportsmen, fans, Merry Christmas!

THE year 2022 came with a lot of positives on the sporting front after two years of the crippling Covid-19 pandemic. The successes scored in the fight against the pandemic have given sport fresh hope.

Christmas is a time for celebrations and thanking the Almighty for the gift of Jesus Christ, who is the Lord and Saviour of the entire human race.

For those that subscribe mainly to the Christian belief, Christmas is a sacred holiday. Over the years, billions of people across the globe, Christian or non-Christian, have taken part in the festivities.

It is time to spend with families and friends, away from the mundane activities that shape our daily lives.

After all, this particular Christmas is worth celebrating, more so as we get to enjoy this year without any restrictions or limitations, unlike the last two years when the Covid-19 pandemic was wreaking havoc on societies.

Sport was not spared from the impact of the disease. All professional and non-professional sport came to a halt. Everyone felt the pinch.

Even the recreational parks and fitness centres were closed. Zimbabweans participating in many codes of amateur and elite sport had scheduled events cancelled or postponed and their ability to train was limited.

This period negatively affected the recreational and professional athlete’s level of conditioning and ability to qualify and compete.

Apart from the physical drawbacks, mental health of the athletes was also at stake. Forced training restriction is associated with alterations in mood and feelings of depression in athletes.

Mental fatigue due to the lockdown was a heavy strain. Some athletes even failed to come back while others struggled to reach their previous peak.

The struggles were real. Clubs failed to pay athletes and officials during this period of stagnation. Some teams folded.

Sponsors withdrew their funding because they were also not generating income as they previously did, to cater for the budget of supporting sport.

The spectators were shut out of the sporting arenas when activity resumed late last year on a gradual scale.

And, after going through the most challenging times in the last two years, Zimbabwean sportsmen and women need this break to reflect on the challenges and successes.

The supporters, sponsors and all the stakeholders involved in sport also get to enjoy the Christmas and New Year holidays, there is a need to reflect on what God has done in their lives and careers. Otherwise, we could have found ourselves in a worse situation.

The birth of Christ was the greatest gift for humanity. Christ came to this earth to bear our infirmities and all the burdens we face in our lives.

So, as we all celebrate the Christmas season, let’s remember to give away love, presents and strive to make a difference in someone’s life.

It’s important to spend Christmas day with close family and friends. Eat, drink and be merry. Forget all the problems in your life for once, if you can.

As our Lord gave us Christ on Christmas, remember to give something to someone. Touch a life, donate to a children’s home or to the elderly.

Above all, visit your old parents; visit the less fortunate in hospitals; visit the children’s home near you or the prisons. Show some love to the inmates, it could help in their rehabilitation.

Most of the impact activities that you could do as part of the Christmas celebrations do not need much investment. Forgive those that may have wronged you. Lend a helping hand. Be civil. Do not start brawls, walk away if need be.

Do not get over-excited, after all it’s only for one day. Celebrate Christmas responsibly. So, before you drink yourself silly, consider the consequences. Do not drink and drive. Those on the roads, please drive at a safe speed and observe all the traffic rules.

To all the sportsmen and women who have endured so much in the last two years, remember to eat healthy. Set yourself lofty targets and always prepare to start afresh in 2023.

Merry Xmas Zimbabwe!