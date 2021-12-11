Editorial Comment: The Warriors need everyone’s support

THE appointment of Norman Mapeza to lead the Zimbabwe national football team at next month’s AFCON tournament in Cameroon was a step in the right direction.

The move by ZIFA removed all doubts and uncertainties that surrounded the teams’ preparations.

There has been confusion at ZIFA following the suspension of the association’s executive committee by the Sports and Recreation Commission.

The chaotic situation at the association has delayed the appointment of the coach making it difficult to plan for the tournament which is now just under a month before kick-off.

It is almost impossible to plan for a tournament like AFCON in the absence of a technical team.

The Warriors found themselves without a leader following the expiry of Mapeza’s short-term contract that he had entered with ZIFA.

But with the former captain back at the wheel, preparations can now take shape.

Mapeza is set to return with his trusted lieutenants — Taurayi Mangwiro, Mandla Mpofu and goalkeepers’ coach Energy Murambadoro.

Benjani Mwaruwari is tipped to return to the set up as third assistant coach.

However, some critics have disagreed with Mapeza being the right man for the Warriors job.

The former Zimbabwe international found the going tough when he took over the remainder of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification following the sacking of Zdravko Logarusic in September.

Statistics showed that the team only managed one point from four games. The run of three defeats and a draw reflected badly on Mapeza’s team.

The Warriors lost back-to-back encounters against Ghana. They then fell to South Africa before drawing against Ethiopia in the last qualifying game at home.

But Mapeza could argue that the campaign was already lost following the poor start under Loga, hence his reasoning that he was using the remaining games to build a new team, with the AFCON finals in mind.

So ZIFA could have made the right call to give him the reins at AFCON.

Mapeza was given the support and latitude to try different players in the remainder of the World Cup qualifiers.

If he had wanted to see the strengths and abilities of different players at his disposal, he had the time for that.

In terms of playing personnel, Mapeza should not have excuses in Cameroon.

The only dent probably should be the withdrawal of players such as Marshall Munetsi and Brendan Galloway through injuries; and the surprise retirement of Khama Billiat.

England-based Tendayi Darikwa has also opted out under unclear circumstances.

The good thing is there is still a window of opportunity to make alterations to the provisional squad that was sent to CAF last month.

Mapeza should now pray that there will not be any more injuries between now and the start of the tournament.

If anything, Mapeza needs everyone’s support to drive this national project.

The ZIFA secretariat, led by acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela and national teams’ general manager Wellington Mpandare, should be applauded for their untiring spirit in the middle of all the confusion gripping the association.

The secretariat has ensured that all the logistical groundwork and documentation has been done despite the suspension of the board and the chief executive officer, Joseph Mamutse.

Hopefully, the contracts are also being drafted to avoid the mayhem that characterised our participation at the last two editions in Gabon and Egypt.

Let’s also not forget that the team will need resources to be able to compete in Cameroon. ZIFA have received part of the funding from CAF but they cannot manage on their own.

The Government and the corporate sector should also play their part to ensure that all the needs are catered for.

The players on their part should desist from making unreasonable monetary demands, looking at where we are coming from as a nation.

Time is no longer on our side but together we can do it as a nation.