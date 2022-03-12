Editorial Comment: Sakunda Holdings’ Rufaro deal a game-changer

THE move by Sakunda Holdings to approach the City of Harare seeking a lease agreement that will enable the energy giants to renovate the disused Rufaro Stadium should be sweet music in the ears of all football-loving Zimbabweans.

Finally, there is hope for this iconic venue of domestic football which had deteriorated to unacceptable levels due to lack of maintenance.

Rufaro Stadium cherishes a rich history for Zimbabwe, not only in football. This is the venue where the nation hosted the 1980 Independence celebrations on April 18, 1980.

The significance of this day cannot be overemphasised in the hearts and minds of all patriotic Zimbabweans.

The images of the scenes at the stadium hold a lot of significance to this day, as the Union Jack was lowered for the last time from the big flagpole in the middle of the stadium, to mark the end of almost 90 years of occupation by the repressive colonial settlers.

A new flag was hoisted amid scenes of joy and jubilation, signifying the ushering in of a new and free Zimbabwe where people enjoy equal opportunities under a democratic Government.

On that auspicious night at Rufaro, the eternal flame of Independence was lit for the first time, and it symbolically continues to burn true and strong up to this day.

It is that spirit that has carried us together thus far as a nation. We have managed to negotiate through the good and bad times and remained united as one people.

To put icing to the cake, iconic reggae musician Bob Marley serenaded a strong 35 000-plus crowd with his well-choreographed performance. This also became the first-ever music concert to be held at the historic ground.

Then, there was the first football final at Rufaro pitting Zimbabwe and their northern neighbours, Zambia. This was the game many people had been waiting for.

Zimbabwe will be readmitted to the FIFA family after over a decade in the wilderness due to sanctions that had been placed on the settler regime.

The late David Mandigora and Shacky Tauro helped Zimbabwe stage a brave fightback to win the final 2-1 in front of a capacity crowd.

Since then, Rufaro has been the ceremonial home of local football. Many grueling and exciting football duels have been fought there. Local clubs too have benefitted, with giants Dynamos making a huge claim. Schools competitions have also been held there.

Sadly, Rufaro had to close its doors in 2019 after it failed to meet the minimum standards. The current state of the ground is totally unacceptable. It is an eyesore to passersby. The continued ruin of this iconic venue would seem like a part of our history is being obliterated.

Rufaro has not been able to host local football matches for some years now due to lack of maintenance. The stadium had become an eyesore due to the continued neglect and dilapidation.

Rufaro, just like most of the football facilities in the country, has suffered from lack of maintenance. The City of Harare have admitted they have no capacity to renovate the stadium.

Therefore, partnerships are the only way to go. Sakunda Holdings should be applauded for taking the initiative. In the past, greedy councillors have made it impossible for businesses and clubs to enter into lease agreements with willing investors.

But this week, there was a ray of hope for Rufaro after it was indicated that the Council is preparing a possible long-term lease agreement with Sakunda Holdings, who are also the main sponsors of our traditional football giants Dynamos and Highlanders.

And, in a move that could change the face of football in this country, Sakunda Holdings are set to give the stadium a massive face-lift after proposing to upgrade the Mbare facility into a modern stadium that meets international standards. The good thing about the deal is that Sakunda Holdings will also be granted the naming rights for their investment.

Under the proposed arrangement, Sakunda Holdings are expected to upgrade the entire stadium, including the playing turf, install bucket seats on the terraces and rehabilitate the outside pitches, including help in the resurfacing of the surrounding road network.

The Council is in the process of preparing the Memorandum of Understanding to the effect. The move will certainly help revive the country’s football infrastructure, which is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

Zimbabwe’s stadiums were all banned by CAF last year as unfit to host international matches. The move by Sakunda Holdings should inspire more corporate partners to consider investing in sports infrastructure in this country.

Venues like the National Sports Stadium and Barbourfields need a few touch-ups to meet international standards while many others are only being used for local matches because of the several handicaps. More investment is needed for disused stadiums like Gwanzura, Dzivarasekwa, Torwood, Chibuku and Rimuka which currently lie in ruins.

Football, which ranks by far as the most popular sport in the world, has a huge role to play in communities and in people’s lives across the globe. More investment in infrastructure is needed.