EDITORIAL COMMENT : Sadc’s undying Frontline spirit commendable

THE formation of a democratic government in South Africa in 1994 led to the disbandment of the Frontline States alliance, whose main objective was to dismantle white settler rule.

The Pan-African leaders of Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe probably believed that the major war against colonisation was won and that imperialism would eventually die.

Was it not Kwame Nkrumah who once warned that the only good imperialist was a dead one? The enemy is still alive and fighting to restore the racist colonial order.

Ever since embarking on the historical land reform programme in 2000, Zimbabwe has been under continuous attack, but this time not through the barrel of the gun. The enemy lines are holding strong thanks to economic sanctions and the mighty of the pen.

This two-pronged approach is not too complex to understand, but is extremely effective. The economic sanctions hurt the ordinary man who when disgruntled is “assisted” by Western funded non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and political parties in turning against Government.

Government reaction to Western-sponsored violence is then used by anti-Zimbabwean media to paint a picture of a military state on the brink of collapse.

However, the sustained and deliberate onslaught on Zimbabwe suffered a knock on Monday when the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) acknowledged efforts by President Mnangagwa to address economic and social transformation since assuming office.

The spirit of the Frontline States is leading Sadc into war with an enemy that never died, that never gets tired of fighting.

In a statement on Monday, Sadc chairperson and Namibian President Dr Hage Geingob said: “The Sadc Heads of State and Government noted that since coming into power, the new Government of Zimbabwe has continued with concerted efforts to address socio-economic challenges and transform the economy, particularly through the Zimbabwe Transitional Stabilisation Programme (2018-2020), and to consolidate unity and peace in the country.

“This, notwithstanding, some internal groups, in particular NGOs, supported by external forces, have continued to destabilise the country.”

If Sadc Heads of State were gullible where would Zimbabwe be today? We commend Sadc for remaining steadfast and standing in the frontline together with Zimbabwe.

The gains of Zimbabwe’s independence are not hers to protect alone. The liberation of Rhodesia (Zimbabwe), South West Africa (Namibia), and the Republic of South Africa was a joint effort by sister countries.

For example, many lives were lost in Mozambique, Zambia and Botswana so that Zimbabwe could be free.

With South Africa already embarking on a land reform path, in a bid to fully exploit the gains of hard-won independence, very soon Zimbabwe will not be alone on the receiving end of Western engineered attacks.

Sadc leaders should continue from where the founding fathers left off. The war is far from over.