EDITORIAL COMMENT: PSL must tighten gate control systems

Red flags have been raised three times this season, with the country’s big three — Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United — likely to have been prejudiced of thousands of dollars through leakages at the gates.

THE controversy surrounding attendance figures for the recent Harare Derby featuring CAPS United and Dynamos brought to the fore one of the biggest challenges facing the local Premiership clubs.

Clubs are losing potential revenue at stadium entry points due to archaic gate control systems.

Red flags have been raised three times this season, with the country’s big three — Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United — likely to have been prejudiced of thousands of dollars through leakages at the gates.

There was an outcry this week from some football stakeholders, including spectators and the media, after official figures put the Derby attendance at 18 500 paying fans against a backdrop of massive attendance that was roughly estimated between 25 000 and 30 000.

This was the biggest crowd at the giant stadium since the return of football from Covid-19 disruptions.

A few weeks back, Highlanders were also crying foul at Barbourfields after the official figures of their high-profile match against champions FC Platinum raised queries.

Highlanders have been consistent with the crowds for their home games, even when fellow giants CAPS United and Dynamos were struggling to attract fans back to the stadium after the Covid-19 blow.

The Bulawayo giants have continued to create a fine atmosphere for football, especially at Barbourfields, where their passionate fans have stood by their team through the good and bad moments.

They hosted FC Platinum for their biggest home game to date, on April 2, and the attendance was fantastic.

Their fortress Barbourfields, which has an estimated sitting capacity of 24 000, appeared almost full to capacity from the television images and visuals.

But the club reported that a total of 11 046 fans paid their way to watch the epic clash between the two rivals. This figure was strongly criticised, but there was nothing the club could do.

Then Dynamos also experienced the same for their season opening match against Sheasham at the National Sports Stadium.

After the reconciliation of their books, the Glamour Boys discovered that 6 000 fans had actually paid their way into the stadium to watch the game when estimates had put the figure higher than that.

Something is just not right with the way the gates are being managed.

Funds which were supposed to have entered into the clubs’ accounts have ended up in the pockets of syndicates.

Many of these syndicates, helped by some notorious bouncers, now specialise in taking control of major sporting and musical events.

They are making a killing out of fleecing these poor football clubs, that usually struggle with high match day costs that include the hiring of stadium, payment of police and private security, ZIFA and SRC levies, referee fees, ambulance services, camping costs, winning bonuses and many other expenses.

Generally, it’s difficult to tell whether the leakages are real or presumed.

But what is clear is that the Premier Soccer League uses the number of tickets sold to determine the attendance, which in itself is not the most accurate method.

But the variance between the estimated attendance and the actual tickets sold has been a bone of contention among experts and football pundits.

It is possible that some spectators are finding their way into the grounds through unorthodox means, either without paying or without getting receipts for their payment.

It might also be that the people at the gates could be manipulating the system to rip off the clubs.

In one of the interviews recently, Highlanders chief executive officer Ronald Moyo admitted to potential losses through the leakages at the gates.

This daylight robbery does not do the sport any good. Football will not develop when the money, which is supposed to go into the coffers of the clubs to help them deal with their costs and inspire their players with incentives, ends up in the hands of some scrupulous individuals.

The league needs to deal with the security at the gates which is either sloppy or corrupt.

Then, the PSL would also need to move with the times. They have to move away from the archaic ticketing system that allows for leakages and consider introducing electronic ticketing and pre-match ticket sales.

This could reduce the manipulation of the system by unscrupulous and greedy individuals. As things stand, it is the clubs that suffer the losses, much to the detriment of the football product.

The Premier Soccer League should move with urgency to address this problem; otherwise, clubs will continue to bleed.