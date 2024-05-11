EDITORIAL COMMENT: Leverage golf championship to market brand Zimbabwe

THERE has been a lot of excitement and expectation as the country is hosting the flagship Zimbabwe Open Golf championship, which ends in Harare tomorrow.

The annual event, organised by the Zimbabwe Open Committee and sponsored by FBC Holdings, brings together some of the best golfers from different continents.

It is a huge tournament which is part of the prestigious Sunshine Tour calendar, that hosts top golf events in the Southern African region.

And the fact that the Zim Open has a prize money of R2,5 million underscores its significance on the country’s sporting landscape.

Golf is by its nature a top paying sport, and similarly its players and followers are big spenders.

It is always a proud moment for Zimbabwe whenever the country hosts big numbers of foreign and local sporting professionals for such tournaments.

As has become the norm with the Zimbabwe Open championship over the years, there are more visiting players than locals.

There is a big field of 144 participants and from that number, only 32 local golfers have made the grade.

The rest are foreign professionals with tried and tested proficiencies.

It is not every day that one sporting discipline hosts over 120 foreign players inside a week.

The big question among the observers and sports enthusiasts is, “what makes the Zimbabwe Open Golf Tournament so attractive?”

Of course, the high levels of organisation are a huge factor. Secondly, Zimbabwe’s incredible reputation as a highly hospitable nation and a passionate sports country has always made the nation a favourite destination for many of the global stars.

Some have even come just for holidays.

Credit must be given to the Zimbabwe Open Committee, Zimbabwe Golf Association and the tournament sponsors FBC Holdings for putting together such a glamorous event and also for making sure the Zimbabwe Open golf tournament has maintained its appeal over the years.

It is a feat from which other sporting associations could take leaf from, not least the country’s number one sport — football — which remains mired in stagnation and without much hope for progress.

There are not less than seven former champions who have returned to the Royal Harare Golf Club greens this year. Among them is defending champion Neil Schietekat, Darren Fichardt and two-time winner J’be Kruger.

This speaks volumes of how big and attractive the Zim Open has stood out to be.

We urge the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and the Zimbabwe Golf Association to leverage on the Open Championship and market brand Zimbabwe to the maximum and ensure the bulk of the 144 participants choose to come back to the various tourist destinations which this country is endowed with.

The ZGA on their part should use the Zim Open to spur the various development projects on their plate and also help to spread golf to the lesser privileged members of our communities.

With over 100 established foreign golfers on our shores, there should always be opportunities for engagements with some of the stars to share their expertise and experiences with the budding golfers and the junior development aspirants.

It was worthwhile to note that there was a coaching clinic held at Chapman Golf Club by top local professional golfers Scott and Kieran Vincent, Robson Chinhoi, Ben Follet-Smith and Stuart Krog as part of giving back to the community that nurtured them.

But such initiatives could have more impact if the visiting stars are also included.

It must also remembered that the bulk of the professionals, who are in Harare this week are stars many of the golf enthusiasts including the young and upcoming only get to see on television most of the times and getting up and close with them could help stoke the fire in them.

Golf, due to the huge costs of equipment and participation, is still regarded more of an elite sport in Zimbabwe.

There are still low numbers in the sport.

Although the ZGA have been making efforts to spread the game to the previously marginalised black communities, more needs to be done to have more people taking up the sport from a young age.

There have been stories of great potential from players such as the late Lewis Chitengwa, Tongo Charamba, Ignatius Mketekete, the late Nasho Kamungeremu and Robson Chinhoi who is currently vying for honours in the Zimbabwe Open.

The country can do better with more representation.

It is sad that for over 20 years no local has won the Zimbabwe Open.

The tournament has since 1986 been won by four Zimbabweans Anderson Rusike, an amateur at the time of his victory, Nick Price, Tony Johnstone and Mark McNulty.

Apart from looking at winning on the course, Zimbabwe can also position themselves to win big in sports tourism. Hosting 144 professionals from across the globe in one city and in one week is no mean feat.

It means business for the hospitality industry and downstream industries including those who sell artefacts, memorabilia and national merchandise.

The organisers can also come up with additional packages to spur on tourism.

But there has to be some exciting programmes in place which the touring players would feel will enrich their golf expedition to Zimbabwe.

This is a big chance for sports tourism to kick in.

There is more that this beautiful country stands to benefit from hosting the Zimbabwe Open championship and the hope is that a local player will spice it up by ending a 24 year wait to be crowned champion.