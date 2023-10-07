EDITORIAL COMMENT: Football conversations key in curbing hooliganism

Violence and hooliganism scare away potential investors, sponsors and innocent supporters as well as with what happened with Highlanders’ next match after the latest episode of violence.

THE Sunday News Football Indaba held in Bulawayo yesterday with the theme ‘Tackling Football Violence to Ensure Social Cohesion’ is one of the important initiatives that should be promoted and supported by all in the football industry.

The indaba brought together stakeholders from different backgrounds in the quest to find solutions to the age-old scourge of hooliganism at our football stadiums.

Topics that were covered included causes of football violence, football as a business and employer, event management and stakeholder mandate, football fans’ experiences and testimonies and women’s perspective on football violence.

The topics were broad and quite engaging; redefining what football is all about and how violence and hooliganism can easily reverse the benefits from the world’s beautiful game.

It is not every day that football stakeholders, or their representatives, gather in one room to discuss the important matters affecting the game, which makes this meeting all the more important.

Violence and hooliganism have been one of the major threats to the game in the last two seasons. Last year, the Premier Soccer League were forced to stop the games and call for a gathering of a similar nature after league matches were abandoned, properties destroyed and lives threatened in the wake of havoc caused by some unruly elements at the stadiums.

This year has not been different. The violence and acts of hooliganism have been recurring despite the best efforts from the authorities to quash the destructive behaviour.

Recently, matches were abandoned and referees got injured after they were targeted by the violent sections of the spectators. The most recent match to be affected was the blockbuster clash between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields which was abandoned with only 38 minutes played, after the stadium was turned into a war zone.

Some of the supporters were injured in the fracas and properties, including cars, were destroyed. The stakeholders are always left to count their losses when such unfortunate incidents occur at the stadiums.

Bosso recorded their lowest attendance against Yadah when 5 396 fans paid to watch the game against an average of between 7 000 to 8 000 fans for a normal Highlanders home game this season.

For local football to thrive, we want violence free-stadiums where spectators, players and officials all feel safe.

Business should also feel proud to be associated with the game.

It is in line with this background that Zimpapers, through Sunday News, felt compelled to offer thought leadership and get Zimbabweans to proffer ideas on how to create a peaceful environment for the game.

Participants at the Indaba included football administrators from various clubs in the Premier Soccer League, football fans, administrators, ZRP, journalists and residents. Every member of the ecosystem matters in trying to find ways to safer stadium environments.

The unique gathering featured notable speakers, including ZIFA Normalisation Committee member Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, PSL CEO Kenny Ndebele, Fungai Mpfeka from Women’s football, and Highlanders vice-chairman Fiso Siziba, all addressing the issue of violence in local football.

It has to be impressed upon the minds of the hooligans that violence does not benefit anyone, but destroys property and leaves people maimed, which is contrary to what sport should be. Players and coaches as well need to desist from inciting violence through unwarranted confrontations with the referees.

Apart from being a big business, football is all about friendships and bringing people together in a pleasurable environment. Zimpapers should be applauded for taking the leadership role in providing the platform for such discussions. They are needed, especially in our context where hooliganism and violence keep creeping back despite efforts from the stakeholders to nip the problem in the bud.

From yesterday’s deliberations, it is our sincere hope that our football will benefit in a big way and violence incidents will be minimised. More discussions are needed, and thumbs up to all that heeded yesterdays’ invitation and contributed to the dialogue.