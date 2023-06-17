EDITORIAL COMMENT: Cricket World Cup Qualifier boon for Zim

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament was officially launched yesterday with a call for Zimbabwe to make the best out of the vote of confidence shown in them by the International Cricket Council by delivering a flawless event.

For the next three weeks, the limelight will be on Zimbabwe as we host the 10-team tournament that brings together national cricket teams from all parts of the globe.

Zimbabwe’s national cricket team, the Chevrons, are joined by Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, UAE, USA and West Indies in a battle for the two remaining places at the ICC World Cup finals to be held in India later this year.

This is an opportunity for more than just entertainment. There is a World Cup slot at the stake and more for the host nation Zimbabwe.

This is a perfect opportunity to showcase the country’s passion for the game while boosting the country’s profile as a tourist destination of choice.

With each team comprising a delegation of plus or minus 30 people, the country this week alone welcomed almost 300 people on sports business.

Hosting such a global event provides this opportunity to demonstrate to the world what we can offer in our unique way as a business and tourist destination.

This facilitates the sharing of culture, values, connections and expertise, bringing significant cultural and economic upside potential to people and businesses in the host cities of Harare and Bulawayo.

This year, it is interesting to note that the high density suburb of Highfield will be involved as games will be played at Takashinga Sports Club, which in itself is a unique way of bringing the game to the people.

Highfield carries a lot of significance in the history of Zimbabwe and could provide the other side of township tourism to the visiting teams.

The touring sides are also open to visit other areas of interest such as the majestic Victoria Falls, celebrated Great Zimbabwe, Gonarezhou national Park or the magnificent Eastern Highlands.

The opportunities are vast, in terms of multiplying income through tourism.

It is now our duty as the host country to present the best side of our nation to ensure the country gets the best reviews.

Estimates are that as many as 200 million people will also be following the cricket games in Zimbabwe through television viewership.

Zimbabwe, under the Second Republic, has received the vote of confidence from the International Cricket Council, who have given the country the thumbs up to host as many as four global events since 2018.

This is the second time that the ICC World Cup Qualifier is coming to Zimbabwe.

In 2018, the country successfully hosted the tournament and the cricket world was impressed.

Then in 2021, Zimbabwe were handed the rights to host the ICC Women’s’ World Cup Qualifier and last year the country shone again when we hosted the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in Bulawayo.

In terms of organisation and event management, the global tournaments held on home soil have left Zimbabwe on another level, hence the ICC no longer have to think twice about giving the country such responsibility.

The local cricket facilities have developed as a result.

The legacy benefits have been felt even in smaller towns like Kwekwe, which previously hosted some of the games.

The upcoming event should also be a good opportunity to surpass the previous levels.

Zimbabwean cricket fans are known for their passion in the terraces and the hope is that the upcoming event will not be an exception.

The country is ready for the games and the cricket fans are happy international games have been brought to our doorsteps.

The onus is now on all the stakeholders, including business and other associates, to grab the opportunities this event offers, keeping in mind the spotlight is on Zimbabwe for the next three weeks.