EDITORIAL COMMENT: Corporates should partner Govt in supporting national teams

THE Zimbabwe netball team began their campaign at this year’s World Cup yesterday when they faced heavyweights Australia in Cape Town, South Africa.

This is the second time that the Gems are taking part in this global tournament after their bow at the previous edition held in Liverpool,England in 2019.

It is not every day that Zimbabwe get a team playing at such a big stage as the World Cup.

Hence, the team’s efforts should be fully appreciated and rewarded. Remember only 16 of the best netball teams across the world qualify for this week-long jamboree that comes after every four years.

Almost the whole world is watching the action as the matches are broadcast on various satellite television channels.

Zimbabweans based in Cape Town have promised full support to the Gems while those at home will also be glued to their television sets, following every move on the court.

While that is commendable, the same interest that is generated across the board when the World Cup games begin, should be seen during the time of the preparations. Surprisingly, the Gems have often walked alone during the most difficult period of preparations.

This year, they were singing the same tune that they had in 20199 when they qualified for the first time — the general lack of resources to boost their preparations.

The World Cup is not just an ordinary tournament.

Thorough preparations are needed for the team to make an impression.

ZINA revealed they had a budget estimated at US$234 000 for the World Cup campaign, from the preparation phase up to the actual competition.

The ladies had to postpone their training camps more than once because they did not have the required resources.

At the end they had to camp at a school in Harare to prepare for a serious tournament such as the World Cup.

Their plans for international friendly matches against regional competitors fell apart and the only time they got to play decent warm up games was earlier this week when they arrived in South Africa.

Thankfully, Government has always been by their side all the way.

Through the Sports and Recreation Commission, the Government supplied Gems with packages that kept them going. And thankfully, Nedbank also arrived at the most appropriate time.

The financial services provider poured US$50000 and also unveiled kits of a similar value. In so doing, the bank became the major sponsor of the Zimbabwe World Cup team.

This sponsorship was able to cater for the most critical expenses like kits, travel and accommodation.

Stand-in captain Sharon Bwanali saluted Nedbank for taking the lead in giving the Gems an opportunity to focus on their preparations.

“It is such a re-energising development that we have dreamt of for years.

“I was part of the 2019 World Cup squad and I recall with painful memories our preparations,” she said.

“We had no resources; in fact, we simply trained out of passion but we were not even sure if we would be able to travel to Liverpool or not until the eleventh hour.

“We are excited with this partnership. It feels good that we have people who appreciate and are willing to seed into our team . . . We will not disappoint them.”

There were also some critical supplies from companies such as National Foods who chipped in with some food hampers and CIMAS who provided medical supplies.

South Africa-based funeral Services Company Zororo-Phumulani also chipped in in their own way, with an assortment of equipment.

They also committed a R50 000 bonus for the Gems had they won their opening World Cup fixture against giants Australia yesterday.

While the support was commendable, it appears the goodwill is coming a bit too late when the team is already seized with competition.

Almost the same scenario was witnessed the last time when they went for their first World Cup in England.

Sponsors and well-wishers need to be pro-active when our national teams qualify for major tournaments.

The challenge is not confined to the Gems only. The Zimbabwe under-20rugby team which is currently playing at the World Junior Trophy in Kenya faced similar hurdles.

Thankfully, Government was behind the team in the best way it could. To lessen the burden on the national Treasury, business should also play a part.

The culture of jumping in at the last minute does not help the teams much.