Editorial Comment: 2022 should usher in breath of fresh air

ATHLETES and fans alike will testify that the year 2021 was another big struggle for Zimbabwean sport.

The sector endured trying times under Covid-19, just like the situation was the previous year. Countless sporting events — local, national or international — had been postponed at best or cancelled at worst. No sporting events were spared.

Local sports teams and associations counted huge losses. Athletes missed out on many opportunities, some of which could have been life-changing.

The environment has left some facilities in total disarray as some of the owners did not realise enough revenue for maintenance due to inactivity.

There were many bad things about the year 2021 in the sports sector. So bad was the period that even the prestigious domestic Annual National Sporting Awards had to be cancelled since there were no meaningful competitions to warrant a fair chance to all.

But on reflection, the year was much better compared to 2020 when the novel virus caused the most havoc. And this is the reason why the Sports Commission have indicated the ANSA awards will be held early this year to recognise those that excelled under the challenging conditions in 2020 and 2021.

Football, rugby, netball and basketball, which were deemed high risk sports at the height of the pandemic, returned in 2021, albeit in fits and starts.

International tours were sanctioned under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Zimbabwe welcomed visiting national teams and athletes.

Thanks to science, there was a huge difference with stakeholders taking a big part in the national vaccination drive that has helped create a safer environment for sport.

We pray for more improvements this year and beyond.

Indeed, Covid-19, with its evolving variants, has indicated that it is here to stay, and could be with us for a while as medical researchers comb for solutions.

Sport is among the biggest victims in the midst of the chaos. The situation is not hopeless, though.

With the developments we have witnessed in the last few months, sports organisations should position themselves to thrive in 2022 and beyond by addressing key opportunities, from fan engagement to advanced technology.

Covid-19 has brought with it a new challenge to the administrators, fans, athletes, broadcasters, teams, and leagues alike to adopt survival tactics in the face of new and unexpected circumstances the world finds itself in.

It has become expensive to operate under the Covid-19 environment because of the mandatory health requirements. Government and the corporate world should consider increasing support for the sector, otherwise we could be headed for another disastrous season.

The reason many other countries have adapted easily to the new regime, while we appeared to lag behind, was because of funding.

The national sport associations and others in leadership need to come up with aggressive income-generating methods. Budgets should be made on time.

Some associations like bodybuilding and athletics have since announced their calendar of events for the year. There is need to put in more shift in 2022. Efficiency and results are needed.

Facilities need to be spruced up. By this time every association should be in a place to implement what has been drafted in their strategic plans. Professionalism and good governance, which have been a big let down of many local sports administrators, have to be taken a notch higher.

Leadership needs to have vision and be focused on attaining their goals. Athletes and technical officials should be ready to give their all. Let’s take a fresh approach in everything we are going to do.

Zimbabwean sport should go beyond just the need for survival in 2022. It promises a busy schedule for Zimbabwean athletes and national associations.

Many athletes and teams will be taking part in various local and international competitions. So, proper preparation is key.

Let’s land all our support to the Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team which is already in the West Indies for the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup which begins next week.

Together with the national football team, which left for Cameroon this week to take part in the rescheduled 2021 AFCON tournament, they are the first national representatives to carry the Zimbabwe flag on the international fora.

Hoping for more life and success on and off the field, let the games begin in 2022.