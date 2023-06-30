EDelivers: Zim universities ranked among the best in sub-Saharan Africa

Sifelani Tsiko

Zimpapers Elections Desk

THREE Zimbabwean universities have been ranked among the best universities in Africa from 88 universities in 20 countries by the Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings, demonstrating the country’s commitment to higher education.

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) was ranked 18th, the National University of Science Technology (NUST) 24th and Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) 51st in the 2023 Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings which were developed specifically to assess the impact of universities in addressing some of the toughest challenges faced in the region.

Indicators were carefully calibrated to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across three vital areas: teaching, research and societal impact. The data include results from the first sub-Saharan Africa student survey, which gathered the opinions of more than 20,000 students.

This is a great milestone for Zimbabwean universities to be ranked among the best universities in Africa given the economic sanctions imposed on the country that have placed a huge burden in the operations of the country’s public universities.

The other top-ranked African universities that took part in the ranking include the University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa) first, while neighbouring University of Johannesburg is second and Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences in Tanzania is third.

Times Higher Education said while South Africa has the most institutions in the top 10 (four), Nigeria is the most-represented nation overall, with 37 ranked institutions, led by Covenant University in seventh place. Universities in Uganda, Rwanda and Ghana also make the top 10.

About two-thirds of participating universities were public institutions, a quarter were private, not-for-profit organisations and about a tenth are private, for-profit organisations.

The Second Republic has been working round the clock to transform higher education in Zimbabwe to promote the production of qualified specialists and technicians especially in the natural and applied sciences, engineering and technology, the medical and health sciences, and agriculture, among other critical sectors.

The Government largely sees tertiary education a key driver of economic growth and poverty reduction as it plays a critical role in training a qualified and adaptable labour force, generating new knowledge through basic and applied research and promoting use of new and emerging technologies.

President Mnangagwa has spearheaded the adoption of the Heritage-based Education 5.0 model in the country’s institutions of higher learning to help promote research and innovation in the utilisation of local resources.

Education 5.0 is based on teaching, research, community service, innovation and industrialisation and it seeks to move the nation forward toward an innovation-led and knowledge-driven economy. This new model, which was adopted four years ago, aims to produce graduates who solve national problems instead of just being job seekers.

In 2018, President Mnangagwa spelt out a clear vision for higher and tertiary education in which he noted that the human capital development sector was key to national development.

Education 5.0 learning model has started bearing fruit as most tertiary institutions have begun to articulate President Mnangagwa’s call for technological development to drive the country towards Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle income economy.

The President has repeatedly urged higher and tertiary education institutions to play a more significant role in national development and provide the essential knowledge and skills needed for production of quality goods and services for the

industrialisation and modernisation of the nation.

“Given the shift from concentrating on the teaching of theory to practicals and entrepreneurship, our various institutions of higher and tertiary education should be torch bearers of innovation