ED-Unza scholarship trust gets bus

President Mnangagwa being shown the bus which was donated to ED-UNZA scholarship trust by Doves Holdings and its partners Faramatsi and Instant Tar in Harare yesterday

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa’s ED-UNZA (University of Zambia) Scholarship Trust has received a donation of a 40-seater bus together with funeral cover for all the students, courtesy of leading local firms — Doves Holdings, Faramatsi Motors and Instant Tar Zimbabwe.

Receiving the donation at State House yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the bus will be used to ferry students.

“I am very grateful for this gesture as it enables our students to travel and it makes it easier,” he said.

The ED-UNZA Scholarship Students Liaison Officer, Mrs Farai Mlotshwa said it was a timeous donation especially as both the students from Zimbabwe and Zambia are set to close in a few days.

“Previously we have had to hire transport for our students. Thankfully, we have had this donation given to us, a 40-seater bus, which will cater for all our students travelling between Harare and Lusaka.

“The universities will be closing soon and the students are doing well. This is a culmination of the fund raising dinner that we did recently,” said Mrs Mlotshwa.

A representative of the sponsors, Mr Farai Matsika said the education sector was key in spurring development and should be assisted.

“Education forms the foundation for any strong nation and I think the initiative by the President deserves this kind of gesture as we support his vision of education for all,” he said.

Doves Holdings, Faramatsi Motors and Instant Tar Zimbabwe group public relations manager Mr Innocent Tshuma said the bus was in fulfilment of a recent pledge made during the ED-UNZA inaugural fundraising dinner.

“If you look at the 15 students who are covered by the President’s initiative (they all are) coming from very humble backgrounds. As Doves Holdings, Faramatsi Motors and Instant Tar Zimbabwe, we saw it fit to come and pledge funeral cover in the unlikely and unfortunate event something befalls these students.

“We will cover them wherever they are, whether in Zambia or Zimbabwe. Over and above that, we then decided the trust needs a form of transport (and) we then donated a 40-seater bus for the trust to use,” he said.

The ED -UNZA (University of Zambia Scholarship) was initiated by President Mnangagwa in 2019 to assist the less privileged.

It currently has 15 students with 10 being enrolled at the University of Zambia, while five Zambian students are undertaking their studies at Chinhoyi University of Technology.