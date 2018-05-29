ED to meet 30 000 youths

Felex Share Senior Reporter

More than 30 000 youths are expected to converge in Gweru on Thursday for the Zanu-PF National Youth Convention to be addressed by President Mnangagwa.

An idea of the Zanu-PF Youth League, the convention will see the youths from the country’s 10 provinces articulating their social, economic and social issues and President Mnangagwa would respond.

Zanu-PF Youth League secretary Cde Pupurai Togarepi yesterday said all was set for the event to be held at the open space behind Mkoba Teachers’ College.

He said students, young businesspeople, miners, artists, churches and the disabled would attend the convention.

“We are looking for youths in all sectors that is the political, social and economic side,” he said.

“We are also expecting youths from international branches like South Africa and the United Kingdom.

“The Youth League is also looking at bringing youths from the churches and we are saying every youth should be part of the event. We know youths in those sectors have got challenges and ideas and we want to share that with the President.”

He added: “It is not going to be a rally, but real interface and the President will address the youths as a group at the end.

“The youths will be communicating directly with their leader.

“Some youths have challenges of not going to school, some might be in churches and lack economic support and some are failing to register companies while others are failing to make it because of corruption in certain areas.

“We expect the President to proffer solutions to some of the issues which are affecting the youths to develop themselves.”

He said logistically, all was now in place and they were expecting a bumper crowd.

“We are targeting not less than 30 000 youths,” Cde Togarepi said.

“We are putting final touches on our preparations, but most of the essential things are in place.”

The Youth League has invited Government departments, parastatals, universities and corporates to exhibit at the convention.

President Mnangagwa has indicated that his administration will prioritise economic resuscitation to create employment and empowerment opportunities for the youths.