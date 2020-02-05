ED spells out 2020 agenda

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday said Government’s focus this year will be on increasing productivity, growing the economy and employment creation, and directed leaders to spend more time with their communities.

He outlined the plans for 2020 in his address to the first Cabinet meeting for the year which coincided with the launch of the e-Cabinet project.

The President directed ministers and other senior Government leaders to spend more time with the generality of the people and monitor the implementation of Government programmes.

His call to focus on productivity resonates with his New Year message and follows the end of the austerity measures that were implemented by Government in the past two years to realign Government finances.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube, in his 2020 Budget announced last year, said austerity measures had achieved their objectives and it was time to focus on productivity and job creation.

Addressing the first Cabinet Decisions Matrix for the year, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the President acknowledged challenges facing the nation.

“While noting the progress registered by the Second Republic, particularly the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), His Excellency the President acknowledged the challenges that the people had bravely endured,” she said.

“He then laid out the business for 2020 based on set principles. He stated that the year 2020 heralded the era of productivity, economic growth and employment creation. His Excellency the President reiterated that as Cabinet, our immediate priority must be to guarantee food security and directed that all efforts be focused on that front.

“He further directed all ministers, accounting officers and senior officers to spend more time with communities in the countryside, implementing and monitoring key Government programmes that yield a better quality of life for all citizens.

“Greater impetus must be placed on arresting inflation and consolidating the mono-currency regime. The growth of the tourism sector should be stimulated through cross-cutting alliances, competitive products as well as pricing regimes.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the President urged the security sector to end the violence being unleashed by machete-wielding gangs.

“The security sector is bided to urgently bring to an end the current scourge of violence by the unruly machete wielding gangs and malcontents,” she said.

The gangs have been unleashing terror in mining areas, killing several people and injuring others and stealing property and gold in the process.

Police have arrested over 2 300 people in mining areas for offences ranging from carrying dangerous weapons to illegal mining activities.